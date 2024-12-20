スキューバ ダイバーのための最大のオンライン リソース

ラジャ・アンパット生物特集シリーズ 巨大ハマグリ

Googleニュースでフォローしてください
週刊ニュースレターを購読する
ラジャ・アンパット生物特集シリーズ 巨大ハマグリ

Raja Ampat, the crown jewel of marine biodiversity, is a sanctuary for fascinating species. Among these lifeforms lies a magnificent mollusc: the Giant Clam (Tridacna gigas). Revered for its sheer size, intricate patterns, and vital role in the ecosystem, the Giant Clam is an icon of Raja Ampat’s underwater world.

The Giant Clam is the world’s largest bivalve mollusc, with some specimens growing 1.2 meters wide and weighing up to 200 kilograms. Surprisingly, its soft body accounts for only about 10% of its total weight, while the rest comprises its heavy, protective shell. Once settled in shallow coral reefs, this gentle giant remains fixed to its chosen spot for the rest of its life, spanning an astonishing 100 years or more. When the shells are open, its mantles, visible in the sunlight filtering through the water, display blue, green, and gold hues that shimmer.

Besides being passive reef residents, Giant Clams actively maintain coral reef health. Their tissues house symbiotic algae known as zooxanthellae. This mutualistic relationship enables the algae to photosynthesise, providing energy for the clam while benefiting the ecosystem by producing oxygen and nutrients that sustain nearby reef inhabitants. Additionally, Giant Clams filter vast quantities of seawater daily, removing particles and maintaining water clarity—an essential factor for healthy coral growth.

Giant Clam 1
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Series Giant Clam 3

Raja Ampat's warm, nutrient-rich waters provide an ideal habitat for Giant Clams. Divers and snorkelers can frequently encounter them at famous dive sites such as Friwin Wall, Sardine Reef, and Yenkoranu Reef. These vibrant reefs offer the perfect vantage point to admire the clams in their natural environment, surrounded by a kaleidoscope of marine life.

Each Giant Clam's mantle has a unique pattern, similar to a fingerprint. Combined with their iridescent colours, these patterns are a defence mechanism, confusing potential predators. The clams can also close their shells rapidly to protect themselves, though they rely on their sheer size to deter most threats.

Despite their impressive presence, Giant Clams face overharvesting, habitat destruction, and climate change threats. As a valuable food source and decorative shells, they have been heavily exploited in some regions. However, Raja Ampat’s marine protected areas and sustainable tourism practices have contributed to safeguarding these gentle giants.

Giant Clam 2
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Series Giant Clam 4

Meridian Adventure Dive Resort is pivotal in educating divers and visitors about preserving marine life, including the Giant Clam. By fostering an appreciation for these incredible creatures, the resort helps ensure their survival for future generations. Over the years, the giant clam has been unjustly labelled a “human killer.” Dramatic stories of divers being trapped or devoured by these molluscs have circulated for decades, but they are nothing more than fiction. No human death has ever been attributed to a giant clam, a peaceful, immobile reef inhabitant.

The Giant Clam is more than just a reef inhabitant—it symbolises the delicate balance of life in Raja Ampat. Spotting one during a dive or snorkel is a humbling reminder of nature’s wonders and our responsibility to protect them.

メリディアン アドベンチャー ダイブ リゾートについて:

インドネシアの美しいラジャ アンパットに位置する Meridian Adventure Dive は、PADI 5 つ星エコ リゾートです。当社の Web サイトをご覧ください: https://raja.meridianadventuredive.com/?utm_source=articles&utm_medium=giantclam&utm_id=divernet

最新 Scuba Diver Mag のポッドキャスト エピソード
水中探検の分野では初めての Freebreathe を体験してください。これは、自分の体の動きの力で水面下 15 フィートまで無制限に空気を供給できる、個人用のポータブル シュノーケリング デバイスです。 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギアを購入する: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアのレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ イギリスで唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品装備品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイトリンクの使用を検討してください。このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものとして意図または暗示されるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

水中探検の分野では初めての Freebreathe を体験してください。これは、自分の体の動きの力で水面下 15 フィートまで無制限に空気を供給できる、個人用のポータブル シュノーケリング デバイスです。
#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

#DEMA の Freebreathe 水中浸漬パック

Scuba.com アフィリエイトリンク: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアのレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ イギリスで唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアで当社をフォローしてください Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine ギアの必需品はすべて https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイトリンクの使用を検討してください。このビデオの情報は、プロのスキューバトレーニングに代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングに代わるものではありません。 00:00 はじめに 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 カムバンドの通し方 04:15 ボウライン 06:42 フィンストラップの取り外し 08:19 リードのスライド 10:16 バックジッパー 12:56 レッグの折りたたみ 14:26 ウェットネック

Scuba.com アフィリエイト リンク:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、プロのスキューバ トレーニングに代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングに代わるものではありません。
00：00の紹介
01:20 スキューバ.com
02:20 スレッディングカムバンド
04:15 ボウライン
06:42 フィンストラップの取り外し
08:19 スライディングリード
10:16 バックジップ
12:56 折りたたみ式レグ
14:26 ウェットネック

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

ダイバーが苦労するその他の事柄 w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk 水中ライブストリーミング スマートフォンハウジング #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギア購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国で唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアで当社をフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品装備品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイトリンクの使用を検討してください。このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものとして意図または暗示されるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

Divolk 水中ライブストリーミングスマートフォンハウジング
#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

#DEMA の Divolk 水中ライブストリーミング スマートフォン ハウジング

送信

これからも連絡取り合おうね！

Divernet のすべてのニュースと記事を毎週まとめて入手します スキューバマスク
スパムはしません！ 私たちを読んでください プライバシーポリシーをご覧ください。 詳細はこちら

送信
通知する
ゲスト

0 コメント
ほとんどの投票
最新 最古
インラインフィードバック
すべてのコメントを見る
最近のコメント
ナイジェル: 英国、紅海のダイビングボートの安全性について「深刻な懸念」を表明
ドン・W: 英国、紅海のダイビングボートの安全性について「深刻な懸念」を表明
ナイジェル: 英国、紅海のダイビングボートの安全性について「深刻な懸念」を表明
ドン・W: 英国、紅海のダイビングボートの安全性について「深刻な懸念」を表明
アンジェラ・ライト: シーストーリーで行方不明になった英国人ダイバーの名前が判明
最近のニュース
モルディブでモンティ・ホールズに加わろう モルディブでモンティ・ホールズに加わろう
ダイバーがラジオで第二次世界大戦の爆撃機の残骸を再現 ダイバーがラジオで第二次世界大戦の爆撃機の残骸を再現
クリスマスの故郷：デンマーク人がポール・ワトソンを解放 クリスマスの故郷：デンマーク人がポール・ワトソンを解放
英国、紅海のダイビングボートの安全性について「深刻な懸念」を表明 英国、紅海のダイビングボートの安全性について「深刻な懸念」を表明
モルディブマスターは2025年に就航予定 モルディブマスターは2025年に就航予定
交尾を求めるザトウクジラにとって距離は問題ではない 交尾を求めるザトウクジラにとって距離は問題ではない
私達と接続
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド
このサイト上の出典のない写真の著作権は写真家にあります。
DIVERマガジンへのお問い合わせ 詳細については。
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド
著作権2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.