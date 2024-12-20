ラジャ・アンパット生物特集シリーズ 巨大ハマグリ

Raja Ampat, the crown jewel of marine biodiversity, is a sanctuary for fascinating species. Among these lifeforms lies a magnificent mollusc: the Giant Clam (Tridacna gigas). Revered for its sheer size, intricate patterns, and vital role in the ecosystem, the Giant Clam is an icon of Raja Ampat’s underwater world.

The Giant Clam is the world’s largest bivalve mollusc, with some specimens growing 1.2 meters wide and weighing up to 200 kilograms. Surprisingly, its soft body accounts for only about 10% of its total weight, while the rest comprises its heavy, protective shell. Once settled in shallow coral reefs, this gentle giant remains fixed to its chosen spot for the rest of its life, spanning an astonishing 100 years or more. When the shells are open, its mantles, visible in the sunlight filtering through the water, display blue, green, and gold hues that shimmer.

Besides being passive reef residents, Giant Clams actively maintain coral reef health. Their tissues house symbiotic algae known as zooxanthellae. This mutualistic relationship enables the algae to photosynthesise, providing energy for the clam while benefiting the ecosystem by producing oxygen and nutrients that sustain nearby reef inhabitants. Additionally, Giant Clams filter vast quantities of seawater daily, removing particles and maintaining water clarity—an essential factor for healthy coral growth.

Raja Ampat's warm, nutrient-rich waters provide an ideal habitat for Giant Clams. Divers and snorkelers can frequently encounter them at famous dive sites such as Friwin Wall, Sardine Reef, and Yenkoranu Reef. These vibrant reefs offer the perfect vantage point to admire the clams in their natural environment, surrounded by a kaleidoscope of marine life.

Each Giant Clam's mantle has a unique pattern, similar to a fingerprint. Combined with their iridescent colours, these patterns are a defence mechanism, confusing potential predators. The clams can also close their shells rapidly to protect themselves, though they rely on their sheer size to deter most threats.

Despite their impressive presence, Giant Clams face overharvesting, habitat destruction, and climate change threats. As a valuable food source and decorative shells, they have been heavily exploited in some regions. However, Raja Ampat’s marine protected areas and sustainable tourism practices have contributed to safeguarding these gentle giants.

Over the years, the giant clam has been unjustly labelled a "human killer." Dramatic stories of divers being trapped or devoured by these molluscs have circulated for decades, but they are nothing more than fiction. No human death has ever been attributed to a giant clam, a peaceful, immobile reef inhabitant.

The Giant Clam is more than just a reef inhabitant—it symbolises the delicate balance of life in Raja Ampat. Spotting one during a dive or snorkel is a humbling reminder of nature’s wonders and our responsibility to protect them.

