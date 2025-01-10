スキューバダイバー ANZ 77 号が発売されました

World’s largest seagrass nursery unveiled, new Aggressor Adventures Red Sea boat heading to the Deep South, a teenage snorkeller is killed by a boat prop in the Maldives, two liveaboards sadly burn, while a third tragically sink

エジプトで。

Australia

Around Australia’s vast coastline, you’ll find some of the most exciting diving experiences, stunning coral reefs and unique marine encounters. Deborah Dickson-Smith provides a 360-degree guide, starting on the north-eastern tip of the GBR and working her way around to Rowley Shoals 4.000km away, off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

ポリネシア

‘The Rock of Polynesia’ offers up a blend of gin-clear water, caves, chasms and abundant marine life.

ダイバーズ・アラート・ネットワーク

As we enter a New Year, the DAN team reckon it’s a great opportunity to reset and prioritise planning and preparedness, to ensure a safe year of diving.

DAN ヨーロッパ医療Q&A

Divers Alert Network’s experts answer questions on swimmer’s ear and how to avoid it, and whether it is possible to dive with herpes.

Diving With… Todd Thimios

PT Hirschfield chats with submersible pilot, underwater photo pro and dive author Todd Thimios about how taking one orca photo changed his life forever.

TECH: Solomon Islands

After 40 plus years of diving recreationally, Don Silcock has ventured to ‘the dark side’ and begun his journey into the world of technical diving, and here he put some of his new skills into practice while in the Solomon Islands.

Indonesia

Byron Conroy makes a second pilgrimage to Bunaken Marine Park and Siladen Resort and Spa, and is once again awestruck by the marine life, the corals, the service and the location.

アンダーウォーター アワード オーストラリア

For many underwater photographers, the ocean is both a muse and a canvas, offering limitless inspiration. For Gabriel Guzman, a native of Chile who found his calling as an underwater photographer, this journey has been shaped by years of travel, a growing love for marine life, and an ongoing pursuit of the perfect image.

What's New

The Scuba Diver team takes a look at new products coming to market, including the Sublue Vapor scooter, DynamicNord’s RS series of drysuits, the ‘Japanese Wave’ T-shirt from XDEEP, and Santi Diving’s Bergen 2.0 base layer system.

テストエクストラ

Scuba Diver Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the traditional jacket-style Seac Smart BCD.