雑誌の購読
月額3ポンドで広告を削除
サインイン

スキューバダイバー ANZ 77 号が発売されました

Googleニュースでフォローしてください
週刊ニュースレターを購読する
スキューバダイバー ANZ 77 号が発売されました

最新情報はこちらをクリック スキューバダイバーANZ版

ニュースまとめ
World’s largest seagrass nursery unveiled, new Aggressor Adventures Red Sea boat heading to the Deep South, a teenage snorkeller is killed by a boat prop in the Maldives, two liveaboards sadly burn, while a third tragically sink
エジプトで。

Australia
Around Australia’s vast coastline, you’ll find some of the most exciting diving experiences, stunning coral reefs and unique marine encounters. Deborah Dickson-Smith provides a 360-degree guide, starting on the north-eastern tip of the GBR and working her way around to Rowley Shoals 4.000km away, off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

ポリネシア
‘The Rock of Polynesia’ offers up a blend of gin-clear water, caves, chasms and abundant marine life.

ダイバーズ・アラート・ネットワーク
As we enter a New Year, the DAN team reckon it’s a great opportunity to reset and prioritise planning and preparedness, to ensure a safe year of diving.

DAN ヨーロッパ医療Q&A
Divers Alert Network’s experts answer questions on swimmer’s ear and how to avoid it, and whether it is possible to dive with herpes.

Diving With… Todd Thimios
PT Hirschfield chats with submersible pilot, underwater photo pro and dive author Todd Thimios about how taking one orca photo changed his life forever.

TECH: Solomon Islands
After 40 plus years of diving recreationally, Don Silcock has ventured to ‘the dark side’ and begun his journey into the world of technical diving, and here he put some of his new skills into practice while in the Solomon Islands.

Indonesia
Byron Conroy makes a second pilgrimage to Bunaken Marine Park and Siladen Resort and Spa, and is once again awestruck by the marine life, the corals, the service and the location.

アンダーウォーター アワード オーストラリア
For many underwater photographers, the ocean is both a muse and a canvas, offering limitless inspiration. For Gabriel Guzman, a native of Chile who found his calling as an underwater photographer, this journey has been shaped by years of travel, a growing love for marine life, and an ongoing pursuit of the perfect image.

What's New
The Scuba Diver team takes a look at new products coming to market, including the Sublue Vapor scooter, DynamicNord’s RS series of drysuits, the ‘Japanese Wave’ T-shirt from XDEEP, and Santi Diving’s Bergen 2.0 base layer system.

テストエクストラ
Scuba Diver Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the traditional jacket-style Seac Smart BCD.

最新 Scuba Diver Mag のポッドキャスト エピソード
@stevenwood1468 #ASKMARK 5mm 手袋とドライ手袋をより効果的に使用するためのテクニックを学びますか? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギアを購入する: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアのレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ イギリスで唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品装備品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイトリンクの使用を検討してください。このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものとして意図または暗示されるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

翻訳者
#ASKMARK 5mm 手袋とドライ手袋をより効果的に使用するためのテクニックを学びますか?

#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xMUQ5ODk0Q0I0MjZBQjhG

厚手のネオプレン手袋をどう扱えばいいですか? #askmark #scuba

Scuba.com アフィリエイトリンク: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギア購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国で唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアで当社をフォローしてください Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品ギアについて https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイトリンクを使用することを検討してください。このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングまたはすべてのメーカーの推奨事項に代わることを意図または暗示するものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。 00:00 はじめに 01:00 ハンズフリーフィン 02:10 リングを外す 03:34 腕と脚 04:56 Scuba.com 05:56 マスクとレギュレーター 06:55 BP/W を見る 07:56 追加ジョイント 09:20 チルシール 10:05 テストダイブ 11:19 ギアラベル 12:22 ワックスジッパー 13:41 簡単な O リング 14:34 便利なボルトスナップ 15:21 靴下を履く 16:07 デイジーチェーン

Scuba.com アフィリエイト リンク:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。
00：00の紹介
01:00 ハンズフリーフィン
02:10 リングを離れる
03:34 腕と脚
04:56 スキューバ.com
05:56 マスクとレグ
06:55 BP/Wを見る
07:56 追加ジョイント
09:20 チルシールズ
10:05 テストダイブ
11:19 ギアラベル
12:22 ワックスジッパー
13:41 簡単なOリング
14:34 便利なボルトスナップ
15:21 靴下を履く
16:07 デイジーチェーン

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xQzNEQjU3NzFFNzQ1M0Q0

役に立つスキューバダイビングのヒントとハック #scubadiving #hacks

@HelgiRu #askmark DIN レギュレーターはすべて同じですか? あるスキューバ ショップのオーナーから、ヨーロッパとアメリカの DIN レギュレーターは異なると聞きました。 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギアを購入する: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアのレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ イギリスで唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品装備品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイトリンクの使用を検討してください。このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものとして意図または暗示されるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

@HelgiRu #askmark DIN レギュレーターはすべて同じですか? あるスキューバ ショップのオーナーから、ヨーロッパとアメリカの DIN レギュレーターは異なると聞きました。

#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xNkVFQkQwQzlCOTczN0FG

ヨーロッパとアメリカではDINが違うのですか? #AskMark #スキューバダイビング

送信

これからも連絡取り合おうね！

Divernet のすべてのニュースと記事を毎週まとめて入手します スキューバマスク
スパムはしません！ 私たちを読んでください プライバシーポリシーをご覧ください。 詳細はこちら

送信
通知する
ゲスト

0 コメント
ほとんどの投票
最新 最古
インラインフィードバック
すべてのコメントを見る
最近のコメント
アンソニー: ダイバーは448個の古代遺物を売る予定
スティーブ・ワインマン: IPOを生き残った投資家はダイビングをやめるよう「強く勧告」
ジェームズ·スミス: クストー、「水中宇宙ステーション」に近づく
トーマス・シャコウ: IPOを生き残った投資家はダイビングをやめるよう「強く勧告」
リス: 魔法のニンガルーリーフ
最近のニュース
エジプト人は致命的なサメの事件への対応に追われる エジプト人は致命的なサメの事件への対応に追われる
マレーシアのダイビングリゾートのライセンスが取り消される マレーシアのダイビングリゾートのライセンスが取り消される
アグレッサー・アドベンチャーズがバハマの2番目のクルーズを追加 アグレッサー・アドベンチャーズがバハマの2番目のクルーズを追加
ダイビングの国会議員が難破船の調査を視察 ダイビングの国会議員が難破船の調査を視察
2025年にダイバー医療技術者になる 2025年にダイバー医療技術者になる
Zero2Hero: 紅海のフリーダイビング旅行を勝ち取ろう! Zero2Hero: 紅海のフリーダイビング旅行を勝ち取ろう!
私達と接続
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド
このサイト上の出典のない写真の著作権は写真家にあります。
DIVERマガジンへのお問い合わせ 詳細については。
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド
著作権2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ギフト定期購入
月額3ポンドで購読