ニュースまとめ
The Ocean Lovers Festival is back in Sydney in March, new protection for endangered sharks and rays, plans for a global plastics treaty, and Diveplanit Travel hits Las Vegas.

Australia
Todd Thimios provides a useful diving guide to the underwater wonders of Ningaloo.

フィリピン
エイドリアン・ステイシーが、フィリピンにおける真の海洋保護の成功事例を詳しく紹介します。

インドネシア、パート2
バイロン・コンロイはブナケン海洋公園とシラデン リゾート アンド スパへの2度目の巡礼を続け、初めてブラックウォーター ダイビングに挑戦します。

ダイバーズ・アラート・ネットワーク
A DAN Member shares his experience following nine days of diving in Little Cayman when he developed muscular pain in his chest, and his right leg lost motor function.

DAN ヨーロッパ医療Q&A
Topics under discussion include equalisation and dizziness.

マスタードのマスタークラス
Alex Mustard discusses some ideas for underwater- 写真撮影-related New Year resolutions.

オーストラリアのユニークな海洋生物

Nigel Marsh takes a close look at the Australian pineapplefish.

Diving With… Sarah Han-de-Beaux
PT Hirschfield chats with shark researcher Sarah Han-de- Beaux about her work with Spot A Shark, channelling citizen science data collection into advocacy and conservation.

保全コーナー
Behind the scenes of Rodney Fox and Mark Tozer’s Marine Conservation and Research Centre.

テック：オーストラリア
Kerrie Burow ventures into the world of sidemount under the expert tutelage of Speaking Sidemount’s Steve Davis.

ヴァレリー・テイラー
PT Hirschfield explores the rich living legacies of one of Australia’s most-beloved ocean champions, Valerie Taylor OAM.

What's New
New products to market, including Sticktite Lenses Stick-on Bi-focals, and the limited-edition Pink version of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 ドライスーツ.

テストエクストラ
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature- laden Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ ダイブコンピューター.

#AskMark Mark 素晴らしいビデオです。コンテンツが大好きです。最近、シリンダーの水圧テストを受けましたが、空気で満たされていました。使用前にシリンダー内の空気をどのくらい保つことができますか。また、ダイビングショップで空気を抜いてナイトロックスを充填できますか?

#AskMark Mark 素晴らしいビデオです。コンテンツが大好きです。最近、シリンダーの水圧テストを受けましたが、空気で満たされていました。使用前にシリンダー内の空気をどのくらい保つことができますか。また、ダイビングショップで空気を抜いてナイトロックスを充填できますか?
ダイビングショーの完全なリストとリンク：https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18月26日〜1日：ブートデュッセルドルフ（国際ボートショー） 2月21日〜23日：ダイクヴァカー 21月23日〜1日：ヨーロピアンダイブショー（EUDI） 2月15日〜16日：ダイビングリゾートトラベル（DRT）ショー、マレーシア 28月30日〜4日：GOダイビングショー（英国ダイブショー） 6月22日〜25日：ADEXオーシャンフェスティバル/OZTekオーストラリア 31月1日〜13日：地中海ダイビングショー 15月6日〜7日：アジアダイブエキスポ（ADEX） 17月19日〜11日：タイダイブエキスポ（TDEX） 14月00日〜00月01日：スキューバショー 35月02日〜35日：マレーシア国際ダイブエキスポ(MIDE) 03月15日〜04日: GO Diving ANZショー 23月05日〜04日: ダイビングトーク 06月24日〜07日: DEMAショー

18月26日〜XNUMX日: ブート・デュッセルドルフ（国際ボートショー）
1月2日〜XNUMX日: デュイクヴァケル
21月23日〜XNUMX日: ヨーロッパダイブショー (EUDI)
21月23日〜XNUMX日：マレーシアのダイビングリゾートトラベル（DRT）ショー
1月2日〜XNUMX日: GOダイビングショー（英国ダイブショー）
15月16日〜XNUMX日: ADEX オーシャン フェスティバル / OZTek オーストラリア
28月30日〜XNUMX日: 地中海ダイビングショー
4月6日〜XNUMX日: アジアダイブエキスポ（ADEX）
22月25日〜XNUMX日: タイ ダイブ エキスポ (TDEX)
31月1日～XNUMX月XNUMX日：スキューバショー
13月15日〜XNUMX日：マレーシア国際ダイビングエキスポ（MIDE）
6月7日〜XNUMX日: GOダイビングANZショー
17月19日〜XNUMX日: ダイビングトーク
11月14日〜XNUMX日: DEMAショー

米国のダイバー、バリントン・スコットさんは、スキューバダイビングで37大陸を横断した最速記録で、ギネス世界記録に認定された。カルタヘナ市議会は、18月7日に299289964歳の女性ダイバーが死亡したことを受けて、スペイン南部のクエバ・デル・アグア（水の洞窟）システムへのアクセスを厳重にする準備を進めていると述べた。また、水中生息環境の建設者が、水中に潜っていた最長時間の記録を更新したばかりである。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-120-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/articleXNUMX.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-XNUMX-days-under-sea/

米国のダイバー、バリントン・スコットさんは、スキューバダイビングで37大陸を横断した最速記録で、ギネス世界記録に認定された。カルタヘナ市議会は、18月XNUMX日にXNUMX歳の女性ダイバーが死亡したことを受けて、スペイン南部のクエバ・デル・アグア（水の洞窟）システムへのアクセスを厳重にする準備を進めていると述べた。また、水中生息環境の建設者が、水中に潜っていた最長時間の記録を更新したばかりである。

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

