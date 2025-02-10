スキューバダイバー ANZ 78 号が発売されました

ニュースまとめ

The Ocean Lovers Festival is back in Sydney in March, new protection for endangered sharks and rays, plans for a global plastics treaty, and Diveplanit Travel hits Las Vegas.

Australia

Todd Thimios provides a useful diving guide to the underwater wonders of Ningaloo.

フィリピン

エイドリアン・ステイシーが、フィリピンにおける真の海洋保護の成功事例を詳しく紹介します。

インドネシア、パート2

バイロン・コンロイはブナケン海洋公園とシラデン リゾート アンド スパへの2度目の巡礼を続け、初めてブラックウォーター ダイビングに挑戦します。

ダイバーズ・アラート・ネットワーク

A DAN Member shares his experience following nine days of diving in Little Cayman when he developed muscular pain in his chest, and his right leg lost motor function.

DAN ヨーロッパ医療Q&A

Topics under discussion include equalisation and dizziness.

マスタードのマスタークラス

Alex Mustard discusses some ideas for underwater- 写真撮影-related New Year resolutions.

オーストラリアのユニークな海洋生物

Nigel Marsh takes a close look at the Australian pineapplefish.

Diving With… Sarah Han-de-Beaux

PT Hirschfield chats with shark researcher Sarah Han-de- Beaux about her work with Spot A Shark, channelling citizen science data collection into advocacy and conservation.

保全コーナー

Behind the scenes of Rodney Fox and Mark Tozer’s Marine Conservation and Research Centre.

テック：オーストラリア

Kerrie Burow ventures into the world of sidemount under the expert tutelage of Speaking Sidemount’s Steve Davis.

ヴァレリー・テイラー

PT Hirschfield explores the rich living legacies of one of Australia’s most-beloved ocean champions, Valerie Taylor OAM.

What's New

New products to market, including Sticktite Lenses Stick-on Bi-focals, and the limited-edition Pink version of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 ドライスーツ.

テストエクストラ

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature- laden Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ ダイブコンピューター.