雑誌の購読
月額3ポンドで広告を削除
サインイン

Scuba Show returns to Long Beach – book your tickets now

Googleニュースでフォローしてください
週刊ニュースレターを購読する
スキューバショー
目次
目次

The Scuba Show, now in its 38th year, returns to its spiritual home of Long Beach in 2025 and promises a plethora of interesting speakers, a host of fun activities and attractions, and a wide range of exhibitors to help inspire and educate visitors

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), photo and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

The Long Beach Convention Centre is a world-class meeting facility located in a beautiful harbour setting within a short walk to waterfront restaurants, entertainment, the Aquarium of the Pacific, and in view of the famous Queen Mary. Paid parking is plentiful at the convention centre and nearby lots.

スキューバショー
Scuba Show returns to Long Beach - book your tickets now 6

展示中

Underwater digital artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

The ever-popular New Product Showcase will shine a light on some of the newest products recently released or due on the market shortly.

The Sheriff’s dive team, complete with their twin outboard boat and truck, will be in the hall once again.

スキューバショー
Come and see a host of new equipment

Hand’s on fun attractions

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the photo stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

You can surround yourself with captivating marine life in the Kelp Dome Theatre, or if you want a bit more excitement, see how long you can last in the bucking rodeo shark!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

スキューバショー
The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great photo prop

出展

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, training agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

セミナー

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to photo and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit ホームページ for a complete seminar listing, descriptions, times, room numbers, speaker biographies and updates. NB: Seminars are subject to change.

スキューバショー
See how long you can last on the rodeo shark

Over $50,000 in door prizes

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased online or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on ホームページ

Saturday night party

When the show floors closes for the night, join the Scuba Show team for an informal gathering with live music, bars and food trucks, and let loose with fellow divers. Enter the raffle to win great prizes, with proceeds to an ocean-themed charity. Admission is free to all Scuba Show attendees. Check on ホームページ for party announcements nearer the date of the event.

スキューバショー
Meet up and have fun with fellow divers

Scuba Show 2025 – get your tickets in advance!

The Scuba Show takes place on Saturday 31 May and Sunday 1 June in Hall C at the Long Beach Convention Centre. Scuba Radio will be hosting pre-show ‘warm-ups’ both days from 9.15am-10am – expect fun and games, and some fantastic giveaways.

営業時間

Saturday 31 May – 10am to 6pm

Sunday 1 June – 10am to 5pm

チケット発売中

事前にチケットを予約する こちら and avoid the line up when you attend.

Photographs courtesy of Scuba Show

最新 Scuba Diver Mag のポッドキャスト エピソード
Wakatobi Resort をご覧ください ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 国際 eSIM オファー 15% オフ コード使用: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギア購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告用 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアで当社をフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品ギアについて https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。 上記のアフィリエイトリンクを使用して、チャンネルをサポートすることを検討してください。 このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わることを意図または暗示するものではありません。 このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

ワカトビ リゾートのウェブサイトにアクセスしてください。
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

国際eSIMオファー15%オフ コード使用: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

これは史上最高のダイビングセンターですか? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark こんにちは、DSMB について。 私はまったく専門家ではありませんが、通常は正しく展開します。 今週末、私たちは非常に強い流れの中でダイビングをしましたが、レギュレーターが少し絡まって、それを展開（口で膨らませる）しているときに息が止まりそうになりました。 本当に怖かったよ。 より安全に使用するために、レギュレーターを口の中に保持するための「小さなシリンダー」のようなものはありますか? LPI で試したことはありません... が、これも絡まってしまうと思います。 ありがとうございます。スキューバのニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポートの詳細については、当社の Web サイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/ ✅ フォローする重要なアフィリエイト リンク 🔗 国際 eSIM オファーを 15% オフで入手しましょう! コード：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 をご利用ください 🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでご購入ください：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬。 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/ ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/ ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 ビジ​​ネスに関するお問い合わせ: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬 おすすめの動画: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。 スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！ 私たちは水中世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。 ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米での無料配布雑誌として、私たちは、素晴らしいダイビング旅行先や正直な装備のレビューから、専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。 経験豊富なダイバーであっても、水中での旅を始めたばかりであっても、当社のコンテンツは、情報を提供し、インスピレーションを与え、次のダイビングに備えることができるように設計されています。 私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に入り、探検し、つながり続けましょう！ ぜひご参加いただき、冒険を見逃さないでください! ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。📩 メール: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか? ダイビング旅行のヒント、装備のレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、壮大なダイビング、​​ダイビングのニュース、水中ストーリーなどを入手するには、今すぐ購読してください。

@sennacher
#askmark DSMBについて、こんにちは。私は全くの専門家ではなく、普段は正しく展開しています。今週末、とても強い流れの中でダイビングをしたのですが、DSMBを展開（口で膨らませる）している時にレギュレーターに少し絡まってしまい、息が止まりそうになりました。本当に怖かったです。レギュレーターを口の中に保持して安全に展開できる「小さなシリンダー」のようなものはありますか？LPIで試したことはないのですが…やはり絡まってしまうと思います。
感謝
スキューバダイビングのニュース、水中写真、ヒントやアドバイス、旅行レポートなどについては、当社のウェブサイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/

✅ フォローすべき重要なアフィリエイトリンク

🔗 国際eSIMが15%オフ！コード：SCUBADIVERMAGをご利用ください
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでお買い求めいただけます:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 を応援してください。
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 私たちとつながり続けましょう。

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
スレッド: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
ツイッター (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/
ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/
ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 ビジネスに関するお問い合わせ：info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬あなたにおすすめの動画:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。

スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！私たちは水中世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米で無料配布されている雑誌として、壮大なダイビング旅行先や正直なギアレビューから、専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。

ベテランダイバーの方でも、水中での冒険を始めたばかりの方でも、私たちのコンテンツは、皆様が次のダイビングに向けて情報やインスピレーションを得られるようにデザインされています。私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に入り、探検し、繋がりを保ちましょう！ぜひご参加ください。冒険を見逃すことはありません！

ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。

📩 メールアドレス: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか？ダイビング旅行のヒント、ギアレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、素晴らしいダイビング、​​ダイビングニュース、水中ストーリーなど、今すぐ購読しましょう！
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 関連フレーズ:



ハッシュタグ

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

dSMB を導入するより簡単な方法はありますか?

スキューバ ダイビングにおける Twinset バルブの仕組み | シャットダウン ドリルとアイソレーターのヒントの説明 #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Twinset バルブの使用方法や適切なバルブ シャットダウン ドリルの実行方法がわかりませんか? あなたは一人じゃない。 この AskMark エピソードでは、Mark がツインシリンダーのバルブの仕組み、バルブを安全に開閉する方法、アイソレーターバルブの機能、テクニカルダイビングやレクリエーションダイビング中の漏れの診断にバルブドリル (シャットダウンドリルまたは V ドリルとも呼ばれる) が重要な理由などについて説明します。 スキューバダイビングのニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポートの詳細については、当社の Web サイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/ また、マークは、左右の支柱に到達するための筋肉の記憶、アイソレータを最初にするか最後にするかのロジック、締めすぎや安全でないバルブの位置付けを防ぐ方法に関するヒントも共有しています。 このガイドは、ツインセットに移行するダイバー、マニホールドのセットアップに興味のあるサイドマウント ダイバー、またはガス管理スキルを向上させたい人にとって最適です。 インストラクターがバルブドリルをどのように教えたかをコメント欄でお知らせください。また、今後のビデオで取り上げられるように、#AskMark を使用して質問を忘れずに残してください。 @mostafametwally1 ✅ フォローすべき重要なアフィリエイトリンク🔗 国際 eSIM オファーを 15% オフでゲットしましょう! コード：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 を使用 🔗 スキューバギアをここで購入：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ファンになる：https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 当社のウェブサイト - ウェブサイト：https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアのレビュー - ウェブサイト：https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国で唯一のダイビングショー - ウェブサイト：https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告について 当社は、すべての必需品ギアについて、https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。 チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 を応援してください。 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/ 📩 ビジ​​ネスに関するお問い合わせ: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬おすすめの動画: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== 免責事項：このビデオの情報は、プロのスキューバトレーニングの代わりとなることを意図または暗示するものではありません。 このビデオの内容（テキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報など）は一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングに代わるものではありません。

ツインシリンダーのバルブはどのように機能するのでしょうか? #askmark
フォロー
#askmark こんにちは、マーク。ツインシリンダーのバルブとマニホールドの扱い方についてのビデオを作ってもらえますか。バルブをどの方向に開けるかを覚えておくのは混乱しますし、特に緊急時には間違えやすいです。ありがとうございます
#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

国際eSIMオファー15%オフ コード使用: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

スキューバダイビングにおけるツインセットバルブの仕組み | シャットダウンドリルとアイソレーターのヒントを解説

送信

これからも連絡取り合おうね！

Divernet のすべてのニュースと記事を毎週まとめて入手します スキューバマスク
スパムはしません！ 私たちを読んでください プライバシーポリシーをご覧ください。 詳細はこちら
送信
通知する
ゲスト

0 コメント
ほとんどの投票
最新 最古
インラインフィードバック
すべてのコメントを見る
最近のコメント
スティーブ・ワインマン: イルカの種間殺しが初めて確認される
エイダン・カーリー: イルカの種間殺しが初めて確認される
ジム・デイヴス: ビビアン採石場は、10歳の子供でも探検できる水中博物館の中心となる
プラトン・アレクシアデス: 第二次世界大戦中のチュニジア沖にある地下墓地が報告されました
グレッグS: Shearwater Peregrine TX の紹介: 究極の空気統合ダイブ コンピューター
ニュースリリース
地中海でサメに遭遇したダイバーが行方不明に 地中海でサメに遭遇したダイバーが行方不明に
ビビアン採石場は、10歳の子供でも探検できる水中博物館の中心となる ビビアン採石場は、10歳の子供でも探検できる水中博物館の中心となる
シャーク・トラストへの寄付が倍増 シャーク・トラストへの寄付が倍増
HMASブリスベンの新たな章 HMASブリスベンの新たな章
紅海のクルーズ船がサンゴ礁に衝突し放棄される 紅海のクルーズ船がサンゴ礁に衝突し放棄される
イルカの種間殺しが初めて確認される イルカの種間殺しが初めて確認される
私達と接続
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド チクタク
このサイト上の出典のない写真の著作権は写真家にあります。
DIVERマガジンへのお問い合わせ 詳細については。
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド チクタク
著作権2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ギフト定期購入
月額3ポンドで購読