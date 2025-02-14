雑誌の購読
Young Women Leading the Way in Fiji Watersports

Young Women Leading the Way in Fiji Watersports

Fiji, with its crystal-clear waters, and stunning world-class coral reefs, has long been a haven for scuba diving enthusiasts seeking unparalleled biodiversity. What is exciting today is the growing number of young women from the islands who are breaking barriers and leading the charge in the scuba and watersports community. These rising stars are not just pushing the limits of their sport but also inspiring future generations of girls and young women to dive in. make a splash, and take on the ocean.

MSAF BM RME6コース 25月26日 XNUMX
のチーム ボリボリ ビーチ リゾート, Fiji’s most experienced and qualified dive resort is dedicated to nurturing young Fijian women and showing that the sea is not just for the boys. Athletes like Asivina (Intern), Suliana (Divemaster), Zara (Master Diver), Adi (Intern) and Kelera (Divemaster) are making waves on the international scene, proving that women in Fiji are just as skilled and daring in the water as anywhere else in the world.

These young women are changing gender norms in Fiji and encouraging more girls to pick up a set of fins and a mask and start their journey into the underwater world. Along with 19 of their colleagues these 5 young women recently also completed their Restricted Master Engineer Class 6 (RME6) Captains courses as part of a joint venture between Volivoli Beach Resort, Ra Divers Fiji, and Marine Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF).

MSAF BM RME6コース 25月25日 XNUMX
In addition to their physical prowess, these women are using their platforms to advocate for environmental conservation. As stewards of the ocean, they are at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and raising awareness about the importance of protecting Fiji's delicate marine ecosystems.

Fiji’s future in watersports looks bright, thanks to the rising influence of these trailblazing young women. As more girls take inspiration from their successes, we can expect to see an even greater surge of female Dive Professionals under the waves, the ocean is theirs to conquer, and they are doing it with strength, skill, and style.

