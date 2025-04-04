雑誌の購読
シャーク・トラストが参加無料の写真コンテストを開始

サンゴ礁のサメを撮影する
Underwater photographer with a reef shark

Plymouth-based charity the Shark Trust has launched a 写真撮影 competition and is asking divers and others to submit their favourite photographs on any theme embracing not only sharks but rays, skates, chimaera or even eggcases. 

と混同しないでください 素晴らしいサメのスナップショット, run by the trust each summer to obtain new images for its database, the Shark Trust 写真撮影 Competition is for images that could have been taken at any time. 

Sting rays
Sting rays

To find its outright shark-写真 champion, the trust is inviting underwater photographers to enter up to four images over the course of the next six weeks. 

It’s a single-category contest in terms of entry, though there will be awards not only for the overall winner but under the headings British Isles & Overseas, Best Eggcase, Young Shark Photographer (under-18s), and entries relating to the Shark Trust’s Mediterranean, Living With Sharks and Oceanics programmes.

Judges Charles Hood, Nick Robertson-Brown and Simon Rogerson will select the finalists, whose work will be printed for display at Ocean Studios in Plymouth's ロイヤル ウィリアム ヤード during July, which is designated “Shark Month”. Visiting members of the public will then have the opportunity to vote for their favourite images.

Great hammerhead encounter
Great hammerhead encounter

The main prize is a “Shark Dive & Stay” package for two in Nassau with accommodation at Breezes and diving with Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas. This is provided by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Diverse おでかけ (flights excluded). 

Other prizes include two Mares Quad 2 コンピューター, a Scapa Joe beach-trash shark sculpture, Shark Trust Teemill merchandise, a guided ray and catshark ultraviolet night-dive for two in Pembrokeshire with Haven Diving Services and an In Deep evening dive-trip for two in Plymouth.

Photographers have until 15 May this year to enter the competition at the Shark Trust site and entry is free, though donations are welcome. The winners will be revealed at the end of July.

ダイバーネットでも: Diverse Travel が Shark Trust のパトロンに, 募集中: ダイバーによる海洋およびウバザメの目撃情報, バハマのサメ三大祭典, ダイバーが 2,000 匹のサメとエイのスナップショットを撮影

ダイビングショーの完全なリストとリンク:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18月26日〜XNUMX日: ブート・デュッセルドルフ（国際ボートショー）
1月2日〜XNUMX日: デュイクヴァケル
21月23日〜XNUMX日: ヨーロッパダイブショー (EUDI)
21月23日〜XNUMX日：マレーシアのダイビングリゾートトラベル（DRT）ショー
1月2日〜XNUMX日: GOダイビングショー（英国ダイブショー）
15月16日〜XNUMX日: ADEX オーシャン フェスティバル / OZTek オーストラリア
28月30日〜XNUMX日: 地中海ダイビングショー
4月6日〜XNUMX日: アジアダイブエキスポ（ADEX）
22月25日〜XNUMX日: タイ ダイブ エキスポ (TDEX)
31月1日～XNUMX月XNUMX日：スキューバショー
13月15日〜XNUMX日：マレーシア国際ダイビングエキスポ（MIDE）
6月7日〜XNUMX日: GOダイビングANZショー
17月19日〜XNUMX日: ダイビングトーク
11月14日〜XNUMX日: DEMAショー

