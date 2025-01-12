海洋の声コンテスト開催中

ADEX Voice of the Ocean is a 写真, video and art competition associated with Singapore’s annual Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) event, claimed to be Asia’s largest and longest-running dive show.

Running from 4-6 April, the ADEX Ocean Festival 2025 culminates in a jury choosing winners and runners-up in the various competition categories live on stage. They also select a Best of Show overall winner.

This year’s festival is dedicated to cephalopods in what is described as a “celebration of marine life behaviour”, while ADEX Voice of the Ocean 2025 includes both Cephalopods and Animal Behaviour among its categories – the others are Waterscapes, Artwork and Short Film.

On the jury are Berkley White, Erin Quigley, Kay Burn Lim, Nicolas Remy, Robert Stansfield and William Tan, with marine biologist Chloe Harvey, executive director of the Reef-World Foundation, acting as special advisor on animal behaviour.

The grand prize is a Seacam underwater housing worth up to US $10,000. Further information on the competition is available and submissions, which cost US $10 per entry, can be made through the ダイブフォトガイド site until 1 March this year.

