Adaptive scuba therapy takes centre stage

Lyndi Leggett is a trailblazer in adaptive scuba therapy and the founder of The Scuba Gym Australia, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives through the healing power of water, and she’ll be on the Main Stage at the GOダイビングショーANZ in September sharing compelling stories of transformation, discussing the science behind scuba therapy, and highlighting the profound impact of combining rehabilitation with environmental activism.

Operating primarily on the NSW Central Coast, Lyndi and her team provide specialized scuba therapy to individuals with disabilities, including those with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, autism, and spinal injuries. Her innovative approach leverages the weightless underwater environment to facilitate movement, reduce pain, and enhance mental well-being for clients where traditional therapies have often fallen short.

Inspired by the success of The Scuba Gym USA, Lyndi introduced this transformative therapy to Australia in 2018. Her commitment extends beyond physical rehabilitation; she is deeply invested in supporting veterans and first responders through the Scuba Warrior programme.

This initiative offers therapeutic diving experiences to those coping with post-traumatic stress, providing a sense of purpose and community. Participants engage in ‘mission dives’, contributing to environmental conservation efforts by removing debris from local waterways. To date, the programme has successfully extracted over six tonnes of rubbish, including items like motorbikes and plastic waste, from aquatic environments.

Lyndi’s multifaceted expertise includes certifications as a NAUI, RAID, SSI, and PADI scuba instructor, as well as qualifications in Neuro-Linguistic Programming and Mental Health First Aid. Her holistic approach to therapy emphasizes not only physical healing but also mental resilience and environmental stewardship.

Through her work, Lyndi has cultivated a supportive community where individuals rediscover confidence, independence, and a renewed zest for life.

GOダイビングショーは6月7日〜XNUMX日にシドニーショーグラウンドで開催されます。

GOダイビングショーANZ

この毎年恒例のイベントは、今年は 6-7 9月 シドニーショーグラウンド オリンピック パークで開催されるこのイベントは、ダイビングを始めようと考えている初心者から、入門レベルのコースを修了した人、上級ダイバー、テクニカル ダイバー、ベテラン CCR ダイバーまで、あらゆる人に水中世界の最高のものを披露することを目的としています。

メインステージ、 写真 ステージには、オーストラリア/ニュージーランド ステージ、インスピレーション ステージ、テック ステージの 4 つのステージがあり、世界中から数十名の講演者が集まるほか、VR ダイビング体験、デモンストレーション プール、トライダイブ プールなど、老若男女問わず楽しめるインタラクティブなイベントが多数用意されています。

ステージや催し物の周囲には、観光局やツアーオペレーターからリゾート、クルーズ船、トレーニング機関、小売業者、メーカー、保護団体まで、幅広い出展者が集まります。

