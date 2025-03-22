雑誌の購読
月額3ポンドで広告を削除
サインイン

BDMLR makes valiant effort to save stranded pilot whale in Cornwall

Googleニュースでフォローしてください
週刊ニュースレターを購読する
BDMLR

On Thursday 20 March, ブリティッシュダイバーズマリンライフレスキュー (BDMLR) received multiple calls regarding a whale in the surf at Gwithian Towans beach, near Hayle, Cornwall. The whale, a long-finned pilot whale, was seen thrashing as it was washed into the shallow shelving beach on the outgoing tide.

BDMLR’s regional team of specially trained Marine Mammal Medics responded and Falmouth Coastguard Operations Centre was also contacted and its Portreath team attended to manage public safety. Conditions were sunny and clear, but with a very strong wind, and relatively calm seas with small surf.

As BDMLR Medics arrived, the whale was fully beached on its right side with the tide still outgoing. Members of the public helped put water on the whale to prevent it from drying out and were digging a small channel to help water from the sea run up towards it. It is important to prevent a whale’s skin from drying out, which happened quickly in the sun and wind, and the public proved a big help in this, the initial stages of the rescue.

BDMLR
Members of the public dug a channel to get water to the stranded pilot whale

The whale, identified as a three-and-a-half metre female, had some old well-healed wounds on her back in front of the dorsal fin, and a small, but deeper injury into the chest which appeared slightly infected and had a few parasites inside. The breathing rate was around five breaths per minute, but within half an hour began to improve, decreasing to three breaths a minute as she was put upright and the first aid made her more comfortable.

Assessment by specialist marine mammal vets indicated the whale was in moderate body condition, and with no other significant concerns visible the decision was made to refloat. This meant waiting for the tide to return, as there is no safe way to move an animal of this size and weight without causing more damage and distress. Pilot whales, however, are normally a very gregarious species, and this one appeared to be alone with no sightings of other animals in the area, which was also taken into consideration.

The team used its specialist whale rescue pontoon system to hold the whale upright. This system allows BDMLR to refloat an animal much sooner than waiting for the tide to completely refloat it, thus saving time and stress on the animal. Once the water was deep enough the team walked the whale out and allowed it time to recover before attempting a release.

BDMLR
The pilot whale was placed in a whale rescue pontoon

Eventually the animal appeared to attempt to swim, so it was let go and it headed out into the bay, turning to go parallel to the shore in a westerly direction. Once out of sight, the team made the very long walk back to the car park with a lot of gear.

Sadly, the whale restranded on the opposite side of the bay at St Ives an hour or so later. Several team members relocated to the scene along with the St Ives Coastguard Rescue Team. However, the whale was free swimming among rocks on an incoming tide, making it too risky to get to it. It was observed for around an hour as it moved along the shoreline. As it got dark the whale managed to turn and headed out to sea and was quickly lost to sight. The team stood down again at this point.

Unfortunately, at first light on 21 March, the whale was relocated, but had died in the night.

BDMLR
Sadly, despite a valiant effort, the pilot whale perished

BDMLR would like to thank the many members of the public for their support and assistance, as well as the Maritime Coastguard Agency teams who provided safety cover and crowd control. A huge thank you also to all the volunteer Marine Mammal Medics and staff for attending and coordinating the incident. This was a protracted and exhausting incident hampered by the long distance from the nearest access point and strong winds, however there was excellent teamwork throughout. The animal will now go for a post mortem to discover what underlying and undetectable condition it had that led to it becoming beached.

If you find a stranded cetacean, please call the BDMLR hotline on 01825 765546 where they can provide immediate advice and dispatch their responder, veterinarians and equipment to the area as quickly as possible.

Photo credit: BDMLR/Gavin Parsons

最新 Scuba Diver Mag のポッドキャスト エピソード
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark 素晴らしいビデオ、コンテンツが気に入りました。最近、シリンダーの水圧テストを受けましたが、空気で満たされていました。シリンダーを使用する前に、どれくらい空気を入れておくことができますか。また、ダイビング ショップで空気を抜いてナイトロックスを充填できますか? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギアを購入する: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアのレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ イギリスで唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品装備品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイトリンクの使用を検討してください。このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものとして意図または暗示されるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

フォロー
#AskMark Mark 素晴らしいビデオです。コンテンツが大好きです。最近、シリンダーの水圧テストを受けましたが、空気で満たされていました。使用前にシリンダー内の空気をどのくらい保つことができますか。また、ダイビングショップで空気を抜いてナイトロックスを充填できますか?
#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

シリンダー内に空気をどれくらい長く入れておくことができますか? #AskMark #スキューバダイビング

ダイビングショーの完全なリストとリンク：https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18月26日〜1日：ブートデュッセルドルフ（国際ボートショー） 2月21日〜23日：ダイクヴァカー 21月23日〜1日：ヨーロピアンダイブショー（EUDI） 2月15日〜16日：ダイビングリゾートトラベル（DRT）ショー、マレーシア 28月30日〜4日：GOダイビングショー（英国ダイブショー） 6月22日〜25日：ADEXオーシャンフェスティバル/OZTekオーストラリア 31月1日〜13日：地中海ダイビングショー 15月6日〜7日：アジアダイブエキスポ（ADEX） 17月19日〜11日：タイダイブエキスポ（TDEX） 14月00日〜00月01日：スキューバショー 35月02日〜35日：マレーシア国際ダイブエキスポ(MIDE) 03月15日〜04日: GO Diving ANZショー 23月05日〜04日: ダイビングトーク 06月24日〜07日: DEMAショー #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギア購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国で唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。 チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイトリンクを使用することを検討してください。 このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わることを意図または暗示するものではありません。 このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。 06:07 紹介 34:08 Scuba.com 広告 21:08 Duikvaker 51:09 EUDI 36:10 DRT 06:11 GO Diving Show UK 09:11 ADEX OZTek 58:XNUMX Mediterranean XNUMX:XNUMX ADEX XNUMX:XNUMX TDEX XNUMX:XNUMX Scuba Show XNUMX:XNUMX MIDE XNUMX:XNUMX GO Diving ANZ XNUMX:XNUMX Diving Talks XNUMX:XNUMX DEMA

ダイビングショーの完全なリストとリンク:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18月26日〜XNUMX日: ブート・デュッセルドルフ（国際ボートショー）
1月2日〜XNUMX日: デュイクヴァケル
21月23日〜XNUMX日: ヨーロッパダイブショー (EUDI)
21月23日〜XNUMX日：マレーシアのダイビングリゾートトラベル（DRT）ショー
1月2日〜XNUMX日: GOダイビングショー（英国ダイブショー）
15月16日〜XNUMX日: ADEX オーシャン フェスティバル / OZTek オーストラリア
28月30日〜XNUMX日: 地中海ダイビングショー
4月6日〜XNUMX日: アジアダイブエキスポ（ADEX）
22月25日〜XNUMX日: タイ ダイブ エキスポ (TDEX)
31月1日～XNUMX月XNUMX日：スキューバショー
13月15日〜XNUMX日：マレーシア国際ダイビングエキスポ（MIDE）
6月7日〜XNUMX日: GOダイビングANZショー
17月19日〜XNUMX日: ダイビングトーク
11月14日〜XNUMX日: DEMAショー

#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。
00：00の紹介
01:35 Scuba.com 広告
02:35 デュイクヴァケル
03:15 ユーディ
04:23 インド時間
05:04 GOダイビングショーUK
06:24 ADEX オズテック
07:06 地中海
07:34 アデックス
08:21 TDEX
08:51 スキューバショー
09:36 ミッド
10:06 GOダイビングANZ
11:09 ダイビングトーク
11:58 デマ

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

2025 年に開催されるダイビング ショー #scubadiving #diveshow

米国のダイバー、バリントン・スコットさんは、スキューバダイビングで37大陸を横断した最速記録で、ギネス世界記録に認定された。カルタヘナ市議会は、18月7日に299289964歳の女性ダイバーが死亡したことを受けて、スペイン南部のクエバ・デル・アグア（水の洞窟）システムへのアクセスを厳重にする準備を進めていると述べた。また、水中生息環境の建設者が、水中に潜っていた最長時間の記録を更新したばかりである。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-120-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/articleXNUMX.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-XNUMX-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギア購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアのレビュー ウェブサイト：https：//www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト：https：//www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国で唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト：https：//www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 弊社ブランド内での広告について ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください FACEBOOK：https：//www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER：https：//twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM：https：//www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべてのギア必需品について、https：//www.scuba.comおよびhttps：//www.mikesdivestore.comと提携しています。 上記のアフィリエイトリンクを使用して、チャンネルをサポートすることを検討してください。 このビデオの情報は、プロのスキューバトレーニングまたはすべてのメーカーの推奨事項に代わることを意図または暗示するものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

米国のダイバー、バリントン・スコットさんは、スキューバダイビングで37大陸を横断した最速記録で、ギネス世界記録に認定された。カルタヘナ市議会は、18月XNUMX日にXNUMX歳の女性ダイバーが死亡したことを受けて、スペイン南部のクエバ・デル・アグア（水の洞窟）システムへのアクセスを厳重にする準備を進めていると述べた。また、水中生息環境の建設者が、水中に潜っていた最長時間の記録を更新したばかりである。

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

スペインの洞窟、死亡事故を受けて閉鎖 #スキューバ #ポッドキャスト #ニュース

送信

これからも連絡取り合おうね！

Divernet のすべてのニュースと記事を毎週まとめて入手します スキューバマスク
スパムはしません！ 私たちを読んでください プライバシーポリシーをご覧ください。 詳細はこちら
送信
通知する
ゲスト

0 コメント
ほとんどの投票
最新 最古
インラインフィードバック
すべてのコメントを見る
最近のコメント
アンガス・H・デイ: 皇帝七海が火災で荒廃
アンガス・H・デイ: タイのダイビングボート火災で英国人観光客が行方不明、死亡したとみられる
John Redfern: フィリピンでロシア人ダイバー2人が離ればなれになり死亡
コールW: アグレッサー シグネチャー ロッジがタイに進出
ニック・ホワイト: キューバの西端に潜る
ニュースリリース
Aggressor Adventuresでツアーを予約すると、Mares Puck 4ダイブコンピューターが無料でもらえます Aggressor Adventuresでツアーを予約すると、Mares Puck 4ダイブコンピューターが無料でもらえます
タイのダイビングボート火災で英国人観光客が行方不明、死亡したとみられる タイのダイビングボート火災で英国人観光客が行方不明、死亡したとみられる
キッズ シー キャンプのマーゴ ペイトンが Beneath the Sea 誌の「今年のパイオニア」に選出 キッズ シー キャンプのマーゴ ペイトンが Beneath the Sea 誌の「今年のパイオニア」に選出
グリーンフィンズ全国ワークショップが持続可能な海洋観光イニシアチブのロードマップを描く グリーンフィンズ全国ワークショップが持続可能な海洋観光イニシアチブのロードマップを描く
皇帝七海が火災で荒廃 皇帝七海が火災で荒廃
アグレッサー シグネチャー ロッジがタイに進出 アグレッサー シグネチャー ロッジがタイに進出
私達と接続
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド
このサイト上の出典のない写真の著作権は写真家にあります。
DIVERマガジンへのお問い合わせ 詳細については。
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド
著作権2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ギフト定期購入
月額3ポンドで購読