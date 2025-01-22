雑誌の購読
Community scuba: Cornish clubs need help

Pool-training in Cornwall
An appeal for financial assistance has gone out for what is claimed to be the only UK dive-centre offering community scuba clubs and water-skills classes to both children and adults with disabilities. 

Viewpoint Diving in Cornwall is an SSI dive-centre that also offers PADI standard and speciality courses. Claire Jones, co-director of a Truro-based PR company, joined Viewpoint as director and assistant インストラクター last year, and says that she and the team have been working to set up and run regular clubs for people of all ages in the St Austell and Truro areas.

“It’s going so well it’s unreal,” she says. “We have had neurodiverse children totally come out of their shell and go from zero to hero using scuba as their medium for better mental health. It also has a positive effect on the wider family.

Underwater exercises
“We have a host of fantastic instructors qualified in disability access requirements, and also volunteers who have progressed with us to pro level to assist.”

At present Viewpoint runs a pool group for children from the age of eight on one weekday evening and a main scuba club at weekends for everyone from qualified youngsters up to senior citizens. 

A young trainee
Both clubs are run at cost, says Jones, with both professionals and recreational divers volunteering their time. They have set up exercises and レッスン covering aspects such as blind diving, cave-diving scenarios, reef protection and snorkelling experience sessions, “all aimed at giving a child or adult the opportunity to build confidence in our waters and seas.

“We participate in Dive Against Debris, teach marine ecology and work towards a better and cleaner marine environment,”  says Jones.

Using black-out masks
To enable the clubs to expand, Viewpoint has been crowdfunding since November in the hope of raising £8,000. The bulk of this would go towards providing a new air compressor. “Since ours has broken, we have struggled with filling the odd cylinder ready for work, and end up doing a 24-mile round trip to get them filled,” says Jones.

The donations would also pay for a small number of additional cylinders, BCs, slates and fish ID cards, she says – as well as covering pool fees and the flexibility to provide concessional memberships for lower-income families. The fund initially raised £1,645 but has gone quiet in recent weeks.

“Our qualified pro divers and disabled volunteers are ready to go,” says Jones. “Anyone can scuba, and we would like to provide the place for them to learn.” The GoFundMe page ここで見つけることができます.

ダイバーネットでも: スキューバのスキルがパラリンピック選手をいかに後押しするか, ブラインドダイビング: ジェス・ピタが水中世界をどのように体験したか, 適応的な指導を誓う 4 人のスキューバ ダイバー, スキューバダイビングの適応指導

今週のポッドキャストでは、シーストーリー号の沈没後の紅海当局に関するかなり厳しい報告をお届けします。50mでの写真撮影や水中歩行距離の記録など、いくつかの新記録も発表されました。また、マレーシアのダイビングリゾートは政府によって正式にライセンスが取り消されました。

今週のポッドキャストでは、シーストーリー号の沈没後の紅海当局に関するかなり厳しい報告をお届けします。50mでの写真撮影や水中歩行距離の記録など、いくつかの新記録も発表されました。また、マレーシアのダイビングリゾートは政府によって正式にライセンスが取り消されました。

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

@AggressorAdventures によるタイ ダイビング トリップの特典 #scubadiving #thailand

@fredr1 #AskMark - こんにちは、マーク。素晴らしいコンテンツをありがとうございます。部分的ブレンドと連続ブレンド（および「バンク」 - それが異なる場合）のナイトロックスの詳細について説明していただけますか？ PB には 02 洗浄シリンダーが必要ですが、CB には必要ありません。CB またはバンクで空気とナイトロックスを充填できますか？ ありがとうございます！

#AskMark - こんにちは、マーク。素晴らしいコンテンツをありがとうございます。部分的ブレンドと連続ブレンド（および「バンク」 - それが異なる場合）のナイトロックスの詳細について説明していただけますか？ PB には 02 洗浄シリンダーが必要ですが、CB には必要ありません。CB またはバンクを使用して、空気とナイトロックスを交互に充填できますか？ ありがとうございます！
