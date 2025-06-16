GOダイビングショーANZ：チケット2枚で1枚の価格がお得に

この毎年恒例のイベントは、今年は 6-7 9月 シドニーショーグラウンド at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world, and a special 2-for-1 earlybird ticket offer is now available.

Whether you are a raw novice who is either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed your entry-level courses, or an advanced diver, or even a technical diver or veteran CCR diver, there will be something of interest for you.

メインステージ、 写真 Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

ステージやイベントの周りには、観光局やツアーオペレーターからリゾート、クルーズ船まで、幅広い出展者が集まります。 トレーニング 代理店、小売業者、製造業者、および環境保護団体。

今すぐチケットを入手してください！

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.