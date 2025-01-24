雑誌の購読
Returning to scuba diving after serious illness

Technical diver, instructor and underwater photographer James Neal will be giving a must-see presentation at the GOダイビングショー in March on the Inspiration Stage, detailing – warts and all – his battle to get back to dive fitness after surviving a grade four bleed on the brain in the form of a subarachnoid haemorrhage.

An experienced recreational and technical diver and instructor, James is a brand ambassador for Atomic Aquatics, BARE, Hollis, Oceanic, Stahlsac and Zeagle, and an accomplished underwater photographer and feature writer, as well as being a passionate wreck and cave diver.

He is well known in the diving fraternity for having survived a serious subarachnoid haemorrhage, and for fighting his way back to dive fitness when many said he would never dive again. He has stood up against stigmatism, ignorance and discrimination in the dive industry against the disabled for over ten years and has now completed over 1,200 dives post-haemorrhage, some 1,650-plus in total to date (and counting), to depths in excess of 80m, and he enjoys travelling the globe in search of his next diving adventure.

His presentation will cover his entire journey, from his initial recovery, medical sign off, anxieties, challenges (physical and mental), stigmatism and discrimination, starting from recreational all the way through to technical and cave diving.

GOダイビングショー 英国で唯一の一般向けダイビングと旅行のショーである「The 1 World Diving Show」が、新シーズンの開幕に合わせて2年2025月XNUMX日とXNUMX日にNAECストーンリーで開催され、インタラクティブで教育的、インスピレーションに満ちた楽しいコンテンツが満載の週末を約束します。

メインステージでは、テレビスターで作家、冒険家のスティーブ・バックシャルが数年ぶりにGOダイビングショーに復帰し、NASAで訓練を受けたNEEMOアクアノートでDEEPの科学研究責任者のドーン・カーナギス、同じくテレビ司会者で作家、そして長年愛されているモンティ・ホールズ、そしてインドネシアでの最近のエクスペディション・ブテンについて語るダイナミックな探検家コンビ、ランヴァ・ヨルマンドソンとマリア・ボレルップが出演します。また、イギリスのダイビング、​​テクニカルダイビング、 水中写真 そして感動的な物語。

ステージに加えて、人気の洞窟、巨大なトライダイブプール、没入型バーチャルリアリティ技術による難破船ダイビング、​​息止めワークショップ、ラインアウトドリル、そして2025年の新機能として、海洋考古学協会とその「難破船」と一緒に難破船マッピングに挑戦するチャンスなど、インタラクティブな要素が多数用意されています。これらはすべて、観光局、メーカー、 トレーニング 代理店、リゾート、クルーズ船、ダイビングセンター、小売店など。

今年はまた、 NoTanx Zero2Hero コンテスト 注目の的となっている。この競技は初心者のフリーダイバーを対象としており、最初の12人の候補者が トレーニング 2月下旬にロンドンでマーカス・グレートウッドとNoTanxチームと対戦します。その後、選ばれた5人のファイナリストが3月の週末に開催されるGOダイビングショーで競い合います。プールでのスタティック・アプネア・セッションも含まれ、総合優勝者を決定します。優勝者には、Oonasdivers提供のマルサ・シャグラ・エコビレッジへの1週間の旅行が贈られます。

