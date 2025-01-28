水中考古学とSHIPSプロジェクト

Mallory Rachel Haas is an archaeologist who started her career working in public archaeology and is now a Director of The SHIPS Project, and she will be talking about this – and other aspects of underwater archaeology – on the UK Stage at the GOダイビングショー 月である。

Mallory managed several seasons of field schools in the inner city of Cleveland, Ohio, engaging underprivileged youth in historical archaeology, using archaeology as a way to create an interest in science and history.

She got involved in diving and maritime archaeology in the Great Lakes in the USA and is now a commercial diver and mixed gas technical diver. For the past few years, she has worked as a consultant for TV and media, developing and leading investigations on many shipwreck projects in the UK and USA.

Mallory is a Trained Scientific Recovery Expert for DPAA, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, and has undergone トレーニング with the US Military in Hawaii to be a lead investigator on missions to recover human remains underwater from wrecks or crash sites.

She is also an advisor on maritime heritage for the Port of Plymouth Maritime Liaison Committee (PPMLC), and sts on the board of IMASS, the organising committee for the International Shipwreck Conference.

Mallory's talk will be on the SHIPS Project: from shipwrecks to underwater clean-ups, task-based diving with purpose.

GOダイビングショー

GOダイビングショー 英国で唯一の一般向けダイビングと旅行のショーである「The 1 World Diving Show」が、新シーズンの開幕に合わせて2年2025月XNUMX日とXNUMX日にNAECストーンリーで開催され、インタラクティブで教育的、インスピレーションに満ちた楽しいコンテンツが満載の週末を約束します。

メインステージでは、テレビスターで作家、冒険家のスティーブ・バックシャルが数年ぶりにGOダイビングショーに復帰し、NASAで訓練を受けたNEEMOアクアノートでDEEPの科学研究責任者のドーン・カーナギス、同じくテレビ司会者で作家、そして長年愛されているモンティ・ホールズ、そしてインドネシアでの最近のエクスペディション・ブテンについて語るダイナミックな探検家コンビ、ランヴァ・ヨルマンドソンとマリア・ボレルップが出演します。また、イギリスのダイビング、​​テクニカルダイビング、 水中写真 そして感動的な物語。

ステージに加えて、人気の洞窟、巨大なトライダイブプール、没入型バーチャルリアリティ技術による難破船ダイビング、​​息止めワークショップ、ラインアウトドリル、そして2025年の新機能として、海洋考古学協会とその「難破船」と一緒に難破船マッピングに挑戦するチャンスなど、インタラクティブな要素が多数用意されています。これらはすべて、観光局、メーカー、 トレーニング 代理店、リゾート、クルーズ船、ダイビングセンター、小売店など。

今年はまた、 NoTanx Zero2Hero コンテスト 注目の的となっている。この競技は初心者のフリーダイバーを対象としており、最初の12人の候補者が トレーニング 2月下旬にロンドンでマーカス・グレートウッドとNoTanxチームと対戦します。その後、選ばれた5人のファイナリストが3月の週末に開催されるGOダイビングショーで競い合います。プールでのスタティック・アプネア・セッションも含まれ、総合優勝者を決定します。優勝者には、Oonasdivers提供のマルサ・シャグラ・エコビレッジへの1週間の旅行が贈られます。クリック こちら 競争に参加するチャンスを得るために登録してください。

