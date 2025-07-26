深海の謎がニューヨークに出現

An immersive exhibition about underwater archaeology has opened at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. Mysteries From The Deep: Exploring Underwater Archaeology is being shown in the museum’s Space Shuttle Pavilion as the first stop of a multi-year international tour.

The Intrepid Museum was founded in 1982 with the acquisition of the WW2 aircraft-carrier 勇敢な forming the centrepiece of its varied collection. It claims to welcome more than a million international visitors every year.

The new exhibition, co-produced with Flying Fish and guest-curated by underwater archaeologist Megan Lickliter-Mundon, explores “sunken aircraft, shipwrecks, submerged cities and lost landscapes”, with text, ビデオ and educational materials in both English and Spanish.

Part of the Clotilda slave-ship section of the exhibition

Fifteen interactive experiences take visitors through aspects of underwater archaeology such as sonar mapping, piloting an ROV, reconstructing デジタル dive-sites and examining genuine artefacts from historic shipwrecks.

Remote sensing technologies such as LiDAR are explained, as are what are said to be the intersections between underwater archaeology and climate change, innovation and global preservation efforts.

Submerged experiences include Pavlopetri in Greece, the world’s oldest-known sunken city, and the wreck of the クロチルダ in Mobile Bay, Alabama, the last known slave-ship to arrive in the USA.

「Mysteries From The Deep is a powerful example of how immersive storytelling and ground-breaking technology bring the past to life and inspire the future,” says Intrepid Museum president Susan Marenoff-Zausner.

Mysteries From The Deep is in the Space Shuttle Pavilion

“Not only is the science behind underwater archaeology both intriguing and exciting, but similar to the discovery of fragments of a Corsair flown off 勇敢な’s own flight-deck, an exhibit at the museum, it also reveals the deeply human stories of those lost with the artefacts and the emotional connections that endure.”

Mysteries From The Deep remains at the Intrepid Museum (Pier 86 at Hudson River Park, 12th Avenue) until 11 January next year, and entry is free with general admission.

ダイバーネットでも: サウスエンドでロンドンの沈没船の最新情報が発表される, グラスゴーの「波の下」ショーに招待されたダイバーたち, 2025年の世界ダイビングショーガイド