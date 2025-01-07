2025年にダイバー医療技術者になる

As we move into the New Year, why not kickstart 2025 by adding to your skillset by becoming a DAN Diver Medical Technician.

This globally recognised certification equips divers, instructors, and medical professionals with the critical knowledge and skills necessary for managing dive-related injuries and emergencies. If you’re considering advancing in the field of dive medicine, here’s why this 2025 course is not to be missed.

主な利点

Master the Principles of Dive Medicine – Gain a thorough understanding of how the human body reacts to the underwater environment and learn effective emergency procedures. From decompression sickness to barotrauma, this course prepares you to handle it all.

Specialized First Aid and Advanced Life Support Skills – Elevate your ability to provide first aid for a wide range of scuba-diving injuries. The hands-on training and expert guidance will teach you advanced life support techniques tailored specifically for divers.

Global Recognition & Career Opportunities – With certification endorsed by the Divers Alert Network (DAN) Europe – one of the world’s most trusted authorities on dive safety – this qualification opens doors in both the healthcare and professional diving industries.

Connect with a Global Network of Experts – By joining this course, you become part of a respected network of medical experts and trained professionals dedicated to improving safety in the underwater world.

Enhanced Personal Diving Safety – For those who are both passionate about and active in scuba, this training is invaluable for ensuring your own safety and that of your fellow divers during emergencies.

Unique Course Features

What sets the DAN Diver Medical Technician Course apart? This course is officially recognized by DAN Europe, the leading authority on diver safety and healthcare, and the curriculum reflects the latest research in the field of dive medicine and continually updated emergency protocols, ensuring you receive the most current training.

You’ll receive hands-on practice in a simulated underwater environment, making the transition to real-world emergencies seamless and prepared. During and after the course, you’ll have access to a vast library of up-to-date resources, case studies, and expert insights to further expand your expertise.

Special Offer for January 2025

For January 2025 only, the DAN Diver Medical Technician Course is available at a discounted price of £475 (limited to the first 40 participants). Take advantage of this offer to secure your spot while spaces last. Courses are conducted exclusively in the UK. Choose sessions that fit your schedule – weekends or evenings, with options running from January through March.

This course is ideal for scuba divers seeking to enhance their understanding of underwater safety, dive instructors aiming to provide a higher standard of care for their students, medical professionals venturing into the specialized field of dive medicine, rescue divers looking to build expertise in managing high-stakes emergencies, and diving enthusiasts who want to expand their knowledge and skills.

For more details or to enroll, email: Cnewman@daneurope.org. As an added bonus, all participants who successfully complete this course will receive a complimentary online course for their next adventure and a gift from The Diver Medic.