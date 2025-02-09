雑誌の購読
ニウエの愛：ダイバーへのバレンタインデーの贈り物 

Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

If you think that gifting a small stake in the South Pacific would make a loved one's Valentine’s Day, 国立地理的原始海 wants to help you make the connection to bring that about.

For NZ $140 (about £63) you can sponsor for the next 20 years the protection of 1sq km of the waters off Niue, a tiny island but also the world’s largest raised coral atoll, said to host more than 100 observed coral species.

The vulnerable katuali sea snake can be found only in the island’s sea-caves, and its waters are a major breeding ground for humpback whales and home to one of the world’s biggest grey reef shark populations.    

A parrotfish (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A parrotfish at Niue’s Beveridge Reef (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

Niue (pronounced Nee-oo-ay) has a human population of only 2,000 and lies 2,100km north-east of New Zealand between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. 

National Geographic Pristine Seas collaborated with Niue on a scientific survey to document its marine biodiversity in 2023. It was the third stop on its Global Expedition, a five-year collaboration with central and western Pacific Island nations, and it became a supporter of Niue's stance on protecting the environment.

Niue's 100% protection

Niue is the only country in the world to have protected 100% of its territorial waters, says Pristine Seas, including a total ban on fishing and other human activities in the Moana Mahu Marine Protected Area, which covers 49,000sq km (40%) of its ocean area.

A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

To help pay to maintain, monitor and enforce this MPA, Niue has developed a sustainable funding initiative that offers individuals and organisations the opportunity to sponsor a small portion of its marine sanctuary via its 海洋保全への取り組み (OCCs). 

OCC seal
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

That upkeep serves to allow nearby fish populations to be replenished, improving local fishing, providing jobs and economic benefits and building resilience against ocean-warming.

この Niue & Ocean Wide (NOW) Trust administers the 127,000 OCCs and manages the investment. In return for your sponsorship, which is obtainable here, you receive a certificate suitable for framing.   

