「紅海のダイビングボートの選択には注意が必要」とMAIBが警告

Sea Story during modification (Ali Aref / Dive Pro Liveaboard)
Dangerous modifications, defective or missing safety equipment, blocked escape routes and skipped briefings – these were recurring issues identified among 16 incidents involving Red Sea dive-boats that have resulted in numerous deaths, including those of UK nationals, over the past five years. 

Now the UK’s 海洋事故調査支部 (MAIB) has followed up on its December letter to the Egyptian authorities 懸念を表明する about liveaboard safety by issuing a safety bulletin for anyone considering taking a Red Sea dive-boat 休日.

MAIB has looked in particular at three incidents that occurred in the past 20 months, involving the カールトン・クイーン, which capsized near Hurghada with several people injured, including UK nationals, in April 2023; ハリケーン, 火がついた that June and was abandoned near Elphinstone Reef, with the loss of three UK guests; and, last November, Sea Story, which foundered south of Port Ghalib with four bodies recovered and seven other people, including a UK couple, missing presumed dead. 

The branch says that among the key safety issues it has identified is that boats were poorly constructed and often substantially modified or extended, causing some to become unstable.

Sea Story before and after it was modified (Ali Aref / Dive Pro Liveaboard)
Essential life-saving equipment was defective, out-of-date for service and, in some cases, missing, says the branch. Where fires had broken out, their rapid spread indicated poor structural fire protection, compounded by equipment such as fire-detection systems and extinguishers being either missing or defective.

Emergency escape routes were via lockable doors, had no emergency lighting and were unmarked, while safety briefings for guests were either of a poor standard or not conducted at all. Crews appeared poorly trained and unfamiliar with their vessels.

The MAIB safety bulletin points out that liveaboard holidays are often marketed “using ratings and reviews posted オンライン that are not necessarily accurate and do not assure safety standards”.

Crucially, it is also concerned that a number of guests have found themselves switched to a boat other than the one they had booked on arrival in Egypt, “which has negated their attempts to 休日 on a safe vessel”. 

ザ カールトン クイーン (カールトン フリート レッド シー)
Other incidents from the second half of 2024 reported on ダイバーネット 関与した ヌーラン, 火がついた 十一月に; シーダクション, 沈没した in October; and エグゾセ, 岩礁に衝突した 6月中。 

Advice for divers

MAIB recommends that prospective guests book liveaboard holidays only through reputable vendors that are able to provide assurance about safety standards. 

Once onboard, divers should request that the crew provide a thorough safety briefing before departure. This should be expected to cover emergency exits and warning signals, muster stations, location and use of safety equipment and abandon-ship procedures.

ハリケーン・オン・ファイヤー (ファウジー・タメイア)
“While MAIB does not have the jurisdiction to investigate accidents involving non-UK flagged vessels operating within the territorial waters of another coastal state, we have made the appropriate authorities aware of our national interest and offered every assistance with any safety investigation they conduct,” says MAIB’s chief inspector of marine accidents Andrew Moll. 

The UK is registered as a substantially interested state in the Egyptian safety investigations into these incidents, with Moll’s letter in December addressed to the エジプト海上安全局 (EAMS). 

Warning that Red Sea dive-boats are “unlikely to be built, maintained, equipped and operated to the standard of similar vessels in the UK”, MAIB urges “the exercise of extreme caution when choosing a boat”. The 安全速報 同社のウェブサイトでご覧いただけます。

ダイバーネットでも: Efforts to coerce 海の物語 diver-survivors reported by BBC. ’Our dive liveaboard capsized: Now what?’, 紅海の活船がアブ・ヌハスで沈没, ハリケーンダイバー死亡 - 船上で別の事故も発生

