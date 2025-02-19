雑誌の購読
大量座礁したオキゴンドウ、射殺される

オキゴンドウを海に戻そうとする試みは失敗に終わった（タスマニア州公園・野生生物局）
A pod of more than 150 false killer whales have been involved in a mass stranding on a remote beach in north-western Tasmania – and, because the 90 or so that had not already died were under so much stress, they are now having to be put down by environment department officials.

The isolated Arthur River site, about 300km from Launceston, has proved difficult for rescuers to access with their vehicles and equipment.

Attempts to refloat the whales in the prevailing sea conditions, which are expected to remain rough for the next few days, have been unsuccessful, with the weakened cetaceans unable to swim past the break and being washed back in.

Some of the stranded false killer whales (Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service)
この Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service said that euthanasia for all the remaining whales had been agreed as a last resort, carried out by shooting on the basis of expert wildlife veterinarian assessments to prevent further suffering for the animals.

More than 80% of Australian whale strandings are reported to occur in Tasmania, though it is more than half a century since false killer whales mass-stranded there. Pilot whales are more often involved. 

False killer whales (オキゴンドウ) are smaller and slimmer than killer whales and lack their white patches – the name derives from similarities in the shape of the skull. The species can grow up to 6m long and weigh 1.5 tonnes.

Line-injured humpback dies in Scotland

The dead humpback whale (Phil Dickinson)
Meanwhile, after two reports on ダイバーネット recently (下記参照) of humpback whales being rescued from rope entanglements off Scotland’s Isle of Skye, a young male humpback has washed up dead on the western mainland showing signs of entanglement injuries.

The carcass was spotted on the Kintyre peninsula between Claonaig and Skipness on 15 February, and it appeared to have been a previously healthy animal.

There were “very deep wounds around its fluke and other lighter rope marks”, said スコットランド海洋動物座礁計画 (SMASS) volunteer Phil Dickinson. “The initial conclusion is that it died from drowning whilst entangled.”

ダイバーネットでも: スカイ島で繋がれたクジラを解放するボランティア, ANOTHER HUMPBACK WHALE FREED OFF SKYE, SPAT OUT: WHY WHALES WON’T SWALLOW HUMANS

@timpell49 #AskMark Mark 素晴らしいビデオ、コンテンツが気に入りました。最近、シリンダーの水圧テストを受けましたが、空気で満たされていました。シリンダーを使用する前に、どれくらい空気を入れておくことができますか。また、ダイビング ショップで空気を抜いてナイトロックスを充填できますか? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

#AskMark Mark 素晴らしいビデオです。コンテンツが大好きです。最近、シリンダーの水圧テストを受けましたが、空気で満たされていました。使用前にシリンダー内の空気をどのくらい保つことができますか。また、ダイビングショップで空気を抜いてナイトロックスを充填できますか?
シリンダー内に空気をどれくらい長く入れておくことができますか? #AskMark #スキューバダイビング

ダイビングショーの完全なリストとリンク：https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18月26日〜1日：ブートデュッセルドルフ（国際ボートショー） 2月21日〜23日：ダイクヴァカー 21月23日〜1日：ヨーロピアンダイブショー（EUDI） 2月15日〜16日：ダイビングリゾートトラベル（DRT）ショー、マレーシア 28月30日〜4日：GOダイビングショー（英国ダイブショー） 6月22日〜25日：ADEXオーシャンフェスティバル/OZTekオーストラリア 31月1日〜13日：地中海ダイビングショー 15月6日〜7日：アジアダイブエキスポ（ADEX） 17月19日〜11日：タイダイブエキスポ（TDEX） 14月00日〜00月01日：スキューバショー 35月02日〜35日：マレーシア国際ダイブエキスポ(MIDE) 03月15日〜04日: GO Diving ANZショー 23月05日〜04日: ダイビングトーク 06月24日〜07日: DEMAショー #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18月26日〜XNUMX日: ブート・デュッセルドルフ（国際ボートショー）
1月2日〜XNUMX日: デュイクヴァケル
21月23日〜XNUMX日: ヨーロッパダイブショー (EUDI)
21月23日〜XNUMX日：マレーシアのダイビングリゾートトラベル（DRT）ショー
1月2日〜XNUMX日: GOダイビングショー（英国ダイブショー）
15月16日〜XNUMX日: ADEX オーシャン フェスティバル / OZTek オーストラリア
28月30日〜XNUMX日: 地中海ダイビングショー
4月6日〜XNUMX日: アジアダイブエキスポ（ADEX）
22月25日〜XNUMX日: タイ ダイブ エキスポ (TDEX)
31月1日～XNUMX月XNUMX日：スキューバショー
13月15日〜XNUMX日：マレーシア国際ダイビングエキスポ（MIDE）
6月7日〜XNUMX日: GOダイビングANZショー
17月19日〜XNUMX日: ダイビングトーク
11月14日〜XNUMX日: DEMAショー

2025 年に開催されるダイビング ショー #scubadiving #diveshow

米国のダイバー、バリントン・スコットさんは、スキューバダイビングで37大陸を横断した最速記録で、ギネス世界記録に認定された。カルタヘナ市議会は、18月7日に299289964歳の女性ダイバーが死亡したことを受けて、スペイン南部のクエバ・デル・アグア（水の洞窟）システムへのアクセスを厳重にする準備を進めていると述べた。また、水中生息環境の建設者が、水中に潜っていた最長時間の記録を更新したばかりである。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-120-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/articleXNUMX.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-XNUMX-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

米国のダイバー、バリントン・スコットさんは、スキューバダイビングで37大陸を横断した最速記録で、ギネス世界記録に認定された。カルタヘナ市議会は、18月XNUMX日にXNUMX歳の女性ダイバーが死亡したことを受けて、スペイン南部のクエバ・デル・アグア（水の洞窟）システムへのアクセスを厳重にする準備を進めていると述べた。また、水中生息環境の建設者が、水中に潜っていた最長時間の記録を更新したばかりである。

スペインの洞窟、死亡事故を受けて閉鎖 #スキューバ #ポッドキャスト #ニュース

