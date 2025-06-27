雑誌の購読
月額3ポンドで広告を削除
サインイン

ドイツの警察官が巨大ナマズを射殺

Googleニュースでフォローしてください
週刊ニュースレターを購読する
ウェルスナマズ（ディーター・フロリアン）
ウェルスナマズ（ディーター・フロリアン）

A German police officer has shot a catfish in Lake Brombach in the Franconian Lake District of Bavaria, after the 2m-long fish started attacking swimmers – and now animal-rights activists are up in arms.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Germany says it plans to bring a criminal complaint over the killing.

The fish had been hanging around near the surface beside a bathing platform in the lake and was said to have been aggressive, having bitten several swimmers. Because of the number of visitors attending a music festival in the area, the police considered that its continued presence constituted an “acute safety risk”. 

The 90kg wels catfish was only wounded after being shot, but was then recovered and dispatched by anglers.

“We are shocked by the actions of the police and the anglers, who are clearly responsible for the extremely painful, slow and above all unnecessary and unlawful death of the catfish,” said PETA expert Jana Hoger.

Jana Hoger (PETA Germany)
Jana Hoger (PETA Germany)

“The catfish most likely wanted to defend its nest and thus its offspring, and exhibited behaviour that is absolutely typical of its species. Killing it so that the countless guests can continue to swim undisturbed in the lake constitutes a violation of the Animal Welfare Act.” 

PETA has demanded an investigation into the incident and has appealed to the authorities and emergency services to find animal-friendly solutions when such situations arise.

Lake Brombach, where the catfish was shot (El-Mejor)
Lake Brombach (El-Mejor)

“In this case, this would have involved deploying security forces to prevent revellers from accessing the bathing platform at night. Wild animals are not troublemakers but part of our important ecosystem. They deserve respect and protection – even when they encounter us humans unexpectedly. 

“Our criminal complaint is intended to help ensure that the clearly unlawful nature of the act from an animal welfare perspective is also examined and punished at the legal level.”

Wels catfish are Europe’s biggest freshwater fish. In 2003 “Cat Eats Dog” headlines ensued after one specimen in Mönchengladbach dubbed Kuno the Killer was alleged to have swallowed a dachshund puppy.

ダイバーネットでも: 飼育されていたイルカが「風呂の水と一緒に捨てられる」, FAILING SEAQUARIUM GETS 6-WEEK ULTIMATUM, CETACEAN DEFENDERS LEAP IN AFTER LOLITA’S LONELY DEATH

最新 Scuba Diver Mag のポッドキャスト エピソード
ギアアフィリエイトを更新しました: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark こんにちは! サイドマウントについて学んでいますが、タンクの取り付け方法の明確な例を見つけるのに苦労しています。 トレーニングで説明されることはわかっていますが、クラスを受講する前に何を入手すればよいかを知る必要があります。近くに良いサイドマウントショップがありません。 サイドマウントタンクとデコ/ステージタンクの取り付け方法を示していただけますか? スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポートの詳細については、当社の Web サイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/ ✅ フォローする重要なアフィリエイト リンク 🔗 国際 eSIM オファーを 15% オフでゲット! コード：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 をご利用ください 🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでご購入ください：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬。 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/ ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/ ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 ビジ​​ネスに関するお問い合わせ: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬 おすすめの動画: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。 スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！ 私たちは水中世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。 ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米での無料配布雑誌として、私たちは、素晴らしいダイビング旅行先や正直な装備のレビューから、専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。 経験豊富なダイバーであっても、水中での旅を始めたばかりであっても、当社のコンテンツは、情報を提供し、インスピレーションを与え、次のダイビングに備えることができるように設計されています。 私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に入り、探検し、つながり続けましょう！ ぜひご参加いただき、冒険を見逃さないでください! ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。📩 メール: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか? ダイビング旅行のヒント、装備のレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、壮大なダイビング、​​ダイビングのニュース、水中ストーリーなどを入手するには、今すぐ購読してください。

@jaketarren
#askmark こんにちは！サイドマウントについて勉強しているのですが、タンクの取り付け方法のわかりやすい例がなかなか見つかりません。トレーニングで説明されるのは分かっているのですが、クラスを受ける前に何を買えばいいのか知りたいんです。近くに良いサイドマウントのお店がな​​いんです。

サイドマウントタンクとデコ/ステージタンクの取り付け方法を示していただけますか?

スキューバダイビングのニュース、水中写真、ヒントやアドバイス、旅行レポートなどについては、当社のウェブサイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/

✅ フォローすべき重要なアフィリエイトリンク

🔗 国際eSIMが15%オフ！コード：SCUBADIVERMAGをご利用ください
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでお買い求めいただけます:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 を応援してください。
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 私たちとつながり続けましょう。

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
スレッド: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
ツイッター (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/
ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/
ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 ビジネスに関するお問い合わせ：info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬あなたにおすすめの動画:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。

スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！私たちは水中世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米で無料配布されている雑誌として、壮大なダイビング旅行先や正直なギアレビューから、専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。

ベテランダイバーの方でも、水中での冒険を始めたばかりの方でも、私たちのコンテンツは、皆様が次のダイビングに向けて情報やインスピレーションを得られるようにデザインされています。私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に入り、探検し、繋がりを保ちましょう！ぜひご参加ください。冒険を見逃すことはありません！

ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。

📩 メールアドレス: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか？ダイビング旅行のヒント、ギアレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、素晴らしいダイビング、​​ダイビングニュース、水中ストーリーなど、今すぐ購読しましょう！
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

サイドマウントシリンダーをどうやって取り付けますか?

ギアアフィリエイトを更新しました: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark 視界が悪い時や夜間でも、仲間に見つけてもらえるように、双胴船や単胴船に点滅ライトを取り付けるにはどうしたらいいでしょうか？ こういったものによくあるストラップだと、ライトが下に落ちて見えなくなってしまいます。 スキューバダイビングのニュース、水中写真、ヒントやアドバイス、旅行レポートなど、その他の情報は当社のウェブサイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/ ✅ フォローすべき重要なアフィリエイトリンク 🔗 国際eSIMが15%オフ！コード：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 をご利用ください 🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでご購入ください：https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 私たちとつながり続けてください。 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/ ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/ ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 ビジ​​ネスに関するお問い合わせ: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬 おすすめの動画: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。 スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！ 私たちは、水中の世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。 ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米での無料配布雑誌として、壮大なダイビング旅行先や正直なギアレビューから専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。 ベテランダイバーでも、水中の旅を始めたばかりでも、私たちのコンテンツは、情報を提供し、インスピレーションを得て、次のダイビングに備えるように設計されています。 私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に飛び込み、探検し、つながり続けましょう！ぜひご参加いただき、冒険を見逃さないようにしましょう！ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。📩 メールアドレス: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか？ダイビング旅行のヒント、ギアレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、最高のダイビング、​​ダイビングニュース、水中ストーリーなど、今すぐご登録ください！ https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark 視界が悪い時や夜間でも、仲間が私を見つけたり見つけたりできるように、ツインシリンダーまたはシングルシリンダーに点滅ライトを取り付けるにはどうしたらいいでしょうか？ こういったものによくあるストラップだと、ライトが下に落ちて見えなくなってしまいます。
スキューバダイビングのニュース、水中写真、ヒントやアドバイス、旅行レポートなどについては、当社のウェブサイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/

✅ フォローすべき重要なアフィリエイトリンク

🔗 国際eSIMが15%オフ！コード：SCUBADIVERMAGをご利用ください
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでお買い求めいただけます:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 を応援してください。
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 私たちとつながり続けましょう。

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
スレッド: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
ツイッター (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/
ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/
ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 ビジネスに関するお問い合わせ：info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬あなたにおすすめの動画:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。

スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！私たちは水中世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米で無料配布されている雑誌として、壮大なダイビング旅行先や正直なギアレビューから、専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。

ベテランダイバーの方でも、水中での冒険を始めたばかりの方でも、私たちのコンテンツは、皆様が次のダイビングに向けて情報やインスピレーションを得られるようにデザインされています。私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に入り、探検し、繋がりを保ちましょう！ぜひご参加ください。冒険を見逃すことはありません！

ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。

📩 メールアドレス: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか？ダイビング旅行のヒント、ギアレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、素晴らしいダイビング、​​ダイビングニュース、水中ストーリーなど、今すぐ購読しましょう！
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

仲間に自分の姿が見えるように、点滅するストロボライトを自分に取り付けるにはどうすればいいですか？ #askmark #スキューバダイビング

ギアアフィリエイトを更新しました: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Wakatobi Dive Resort をチェックしてください: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 国際 eSIM 15% オフオファー コード: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギア購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社の Web サイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアのレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国で唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告について ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。 上記のアフィリエイトリンクを使用して、チャンネルをサポートすることを検討してください。 このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものとして意図または暗示されるものではありません。 このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

ワカトビ リゾートのウェブサイトにアクセスしてください。
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

国際eSIMオファー15%オフ コード使用: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

これは史上最高のダイビングセンターですか? W\@wakatobidiveresort

送信

これからも連絡取り合おうね！

Divernet のすべてのニュースと記事を毎週まとめて入手します スキューバマスク
スパムはしません！ 私たちを読んでください プライバシーポリシーをご覧ください。 詳細はこちら
送信
通知する
ゲスト

0 コメント
ほとんどの投票
最新 最古
インラインフィードバック
すべてのコメントを見る
最近のコメント
ショーン・モラン: DANの失敗に対する対応
ロバート・ワッツ: 全大陸ダイバーが記録を1週間更新
ショーン・モラン: DANの失敗に対する対応
エディ・ハジー: 英国の難破船ダイビングの伝説ジェイミー・パウエルが死去
ガッツァ: 忘れられた難破船: ガリポリの幽霊
ニュースリリース
ドイツの警察官が巨大ナマズを射殺 ドイツの警察官が巨大ナマズを射殺
59歳の男性が息止め歩行の男性記録を樹立 59歳の男性が息止め歩行の男性記録を樹立
PADI、新ダイバー向けトロール漁具メーカーと提携 PADI、新ダイバー向けトロール漁具メーカーと提携
シャンパンマスターがフリーダイビング中に死亡 シャンパンマスターがフリーダイビング中に死亡
全大陸ダイバーが記録を1週間更新 全大陸ダイバーが記録を1週間更新
PADIマスターチャレンジでフィジーのダイビング旅行が決まる PADIマスターチャレンジでフィジーのダイビング旅行が決まる
私達と接続
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド 【TikTok】
このサイト上の出典のない写真の著作権は写真家にあります。
DIVERマガジンへのお問い合わせ より詳細をご確認いただけます。
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド 【TikTok】
著作権2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ギフト定期購入
月額3ポンドで購読