海洋映画祭、イギリス巡回へ

The annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour is scheduled to visit 30 British venues from September to November.

There are seven short films on the programme and each one is introduced by a compère. Every screening brings a chance to win ocean-related goodies, says the organiser.

Star of the show for divers this year is the half-hour 闇に潜る by Jill Heinerth, widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest cave-divers.

Jill Heinerth in Diving Into The Darkness

Reflecting expeditions from surveying the world’s longest caves in Mexico to discovering giant iceberg caves in Antarctica, the documentary includes candid interviews and flashbacks to illustrate that Heinerth’s journey is as much about inner exploration as pushing physical barriers.

Marianne Aventurier in Aquaballet

A short film dedicated to freediving, the 5min Aquaballet, showcases an underwater performance by Marianne Aventurier filmed in French Polynesia.

Orcas in the Arctic

Orcas In The Arctic (9min) follows a team of researchers shadowing the world’s largest gathering of killer whales, while 魂 (11min) shares the stories of six individuals – explorers, scientists and underwater photographers.

Scuba diver in Souls

There is quite bit about surfing in its various forms: 生かしてくれ (17min) features big-wave surfer Tom Lowe from Cornwall, while 海の宇宙飛行士 (11min) looks at bodyboarder Shane Ackerman, out to prove that his pursuit is surfing’s uncool sibling.

We The Surfers (37min) is set in Liberia’s coastal towns and said to offer proof that “sometimes the most powerful humanitarian aid is not just about survival, but about creating moments of pure, transformative joy”.

We The Surfers (Hand Studio / Frechou & Bourbon)

“The Ocean Film Festival is more than just a film event; it’s a celebration of our planet’s blue heart,” says tour director Nell Teasdale. “The festival aims to inspire a deeper connection with the sea, offering a deep dive into the heart of our oceans and the lives of those who cherish them.

“Whether you’re a seasoned ocean enthusiast, a weekend surfer, or someone who marvels at the mysteries of the deep, this festival promises an unforgettable cinematic journey.”

The Ocean Film Festival originated in Australia and this is the 12th year it has toured in Britain. It kicks off in Edinburgh on 6 September and ends on 22 November in Norwich. For all 30 dates and to book tickets, visit the 海洋映画祭 サイト。

