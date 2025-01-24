7大陸を横断するスキューバダイビングで世界記録達成

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.

The mark to beat was 30 days but Scott, also known as BJ, succeeded in completing the feat in fewer than 20. His round-the-world trip was carried out over 19 days, 19 hours and 40 minutes between 13 November and 3 December last year.

Scott in Thailand (Barrington Scott / Bj.thetraveller)

“Setting this record is more than a personal accomplishment, it's a testament to resilience, exploration and the beauty of our planet's underwater world,” says Scott. “I hope this inspires others – especially within the black community – to embrace water sports and adventure.”

As an advocate for representation in water sports, Scott says he is dedicated to increasing diversity in a scuba-diving industry in which African-Americans make up only 5-8% of the workforce.

Healing and purpose

A PADI Master Scuba Diver Trainer since 2021, Scott is also a trained chef, freediver, children’s book author and photographer. He grew up in ニューヨーク’s Bronx before moving to Phoenix, Arizona, but now spends most of his time in Thailand, which he says he chose as his base for its diving opportunities as well as its culture and beauty.

As a child he says he was fascinated by the natural world as seen through TV channels such as National Geographic and Discovery.

After spending time in foster care and completing a military deployment to Afghanistan as a field wireman in the US Marines, he describes finding “healing and purpose” through a love of scuba diving that began in 2015. He learnt to dive in the Bahamas, and the sport has since taken him to more than 35 countries.

A new Guinness World Record

He had set out to raise US $50,000 through sponsorship and donations for his ギネス世界記録 bid, and says that his whirlwind journey across seven continents provided many “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences in a range of diverse marine ecosystems, from the pristine waters of Antarctica to the coral reefs of Australia.

Every dive had, he said, also underscored the urgency of marine conservation.

“One of my most memorable dives remains in Honduras with friends, but this expedition has taught me that pushing the limits of what's possible can open doors for others to follow,” says Scott.

He says he plans to continue inspiring solo travellers and sharing travel advice via his Instagram Bj.thetraveller, while advocating for sustainable tourism and marine conservation.

