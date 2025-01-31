ソロモン航空、初のトランスタスマン路線を開設

Solomon Airlines Flights commencing 21 February 2025 Auckland-Brisbane from NZD$238 one way, NZD$513 return

Solomon Airlines is celebrating the airline’s first Trans-Tasman service from Auckland to Brisbane with

‘Solomon Airlines Auckland-Brisbane Launch Fares’ from $238 one way and NZD $ 513 return (including taxes). The special offer fares are the lowest full-service airline fares currently available between New Zealand and Australia.

Solomon Airlines will fly Auckland to Brisbane with an Airbus A320 aircraft offering 12 Business Class seats in a

2 x 2 configuration and 138 Economy Class seats in a 3 x 3 configuration. Flight time is 3 hours and 45 minutes.



‘Solomon Airlines Auckland-Brisbane Launch Fares’ are on sale until sold out and include:

Full Service airline, delicious meals, snacks, beverages, inflight service excellence

Generous free, checked baggage allowance* of 30 kilos per person Economy, 40 kilos Business Class

Cabin baggage allowance of 7 kg Economy Class and 10kg Business Class

Flight IE 725 will operate on Fridays departing Auckland 6.30am arriving Brisbane 07.15am to allow a full business day or transfers to other Australian destinations or onwards to Solomon Islands

Same day connections to Honiara and Munda, gateway to premier tourism destinations in the Western and Isabel Provinces

Great opportunity to try a local Pacific airline, Solomon Islands much-loved national flag carrier

*Additonal baggage allowances apply for Belama Plus Members and Fully Flexible fares

Solomon Airlines said the new route was an important feature of the airline’s new international schedule.



“We are excited to launch our first Trans-Tasman flights offering Kiwis a new airline choice directly to Brisbane, and those travelling to Solomon Islands, a convenient same-day connection via Brisbane to our international gateways of Honiara and Munda, “ said John Wopereis, Commercial Manager at Solomon Airlines.



“The Auckland-Brisbane flights in both directions are timed to provide great connectivity, making travel easier and affordable for business and leisure travellers, as well as RSE workers and VFR traffic – those visiting friends and family in Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands,” he said.



“While we expect many to use the flight for point to point travel between Auckland and Brisbane, the service also connects seamlessly with our Brisbane to Munda and Honiara flights, allowing same-day travel from New Zealand via Brisbane to some of the Solomon Islands’ premier tourism destinations in the Western and Isabel Provinces,” he added.

“This route is part of our expanded international schedule designed to enhance regional connectivity, improve operational efficiency, and ensure smooth travel experiences for passengers and cargo,” Mr Wopereis said.

