スティーブ・バックシャルがオーシャン・ダウン・アンダーを制覇

TV presenter, author, adventurer and all-round top bloke Steve Backshall is taking his Ocean live stage show to Australia in 2025.

After his headline slot on the Main Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney in September, Steve is returning Down Under to go on tour around seven different locations with his acclaimed, inspirational show Ocean, which accurately has the sub-title of ‘bringing marine dreams to life'.

Steve Backshall’s Ocean is a love letter to the most-exciting environment on our planet – and a great way to learn more about what we need to do to save our seas.

As the star of the hit TV show Deadly 60, Steve brings his trademark energy to life through stunts, experiments, props, cutting-edge science, and big-screen footage from his two decades in TV. From great whites to great whales, seals to sardine shoals, orca to the oddities of the deep, he captures the icons of the Big Blue in stunning detail.

This is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to dive deep into the wonderful world beneath the waves. A must-see for all the family!

His tour around Australia includes:

9 January – Perth, Riverside Theatre

11 January – Adelaide, AEC Theatre

13 January – Brisbane, QPAC

15 January – Newcastle, Civic Theatre

16 January – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

17 January – Canberra Theatre

18 January – Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Back in Blighty

Don't worry if you missed Steve's UK tour of Ocean in October and November, he is returning to the Main Stage of the GOダイビングショー at the NAEC Stoneleigh on 1-2 March as the headline speaker.

Two-for-one tickets are now on sale for this premier event on the UK diving calendar.