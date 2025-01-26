レゴの難破船がチャタムに向かっている

Wreck-divers and their families who enjoy Lego might like to take in a visit to Chatham Historic Dockyard in Kent this year to see its “Brickwrecks: Sunken Ships in Lego Bricks” display.

More than 170,000 bricks and 1,336 hours of work went into creating the exhibition, which was originally mounted in Australia. It will run at Chatham from 8 March to 31 August.

Devised by professional Lego constructor Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught in partnership with the オーストラリア国立海洋博物館, the show explores nine famous shipwrecks from ancient to modern times through detailed models ranging in length from 1-3m.

The oldest represented is the Uluburun from around 1300 BC, discovered off Turkiye and shown both as a wreck and as it would have appeared in life; and from mediaeval times the Chinese vessel now known as the Shinan wreck, which sank in 1323 near islands of that name off South Korea.

The Batavia (WNMM)

Two early 17th-century shipwrecks are the well-preserved Swedish warship ヴァーサ, sunk in Stockholm harbour in 1628, and the Dutch trader バタビア, which met her end off Western Australia the following year.

HMS パンドラ was lost in 1791 while pursuing the 報奨金 mutineers on the Great Barrier Reef and is depicted as half-buried in sand; while Sir John Franklin's expedition ships HMS テロ およびHMS エレバス, which were both fitted out at Chatham, sank in Canada in 1848 while seeking the North-west Passage.

Sinking of the Titanic (ANMM)

Inevitably, the exhibition also includes RMS タイタニック. The luxury liner is seen broken in two and with her funnels detached on her descent to the North Atlantic seabed in 1912.

The only 21st century wreck included is the Liberian container ship レナ, wrecked on New Zealand’s Astrolabe Reef in 2011 to bring about the country's worst maritime environmental disaster as the hazardous materials, heavy fuel oil and marine diesel onboard dispersed.

The container ship Rena (WAM Rebecca Mansell)

Shipbuilding competition

Beyond the models and their accompanying background stories, Brickwrecks offers interactive elements and multimedia exhibits that delve into maritime archaeology, shipwreck exploration and their environmental impact.

Visitors of all ages are invited to have a go at various archaeological techniques and learn more about the latest technologies used in underwater discoveries.

They will also be encouraged to build their own Lego creations inspired by the shipwrecks on display, with the efforts judged best to be included in the wider exhibition.

This competition, with Lego bricks and dockyard ticket prizes on offer, has three age categories; 8 and under, 9-17 and 18+, and is launched on “International Lego Day” on Tuesday, 28 January.

この Brickwrecks display is included with annual admission tickets to Chatham Historic Dockyard. These are priced at £28.50 (online) and £18 for children (family tickets cost £77).

ダイバーネットでも: Historic Dockyard Chatham hosts HMS 無敵 展示会, ソフィー、冷水レゴチャレンジを完了, レゴダイバーがアンダーバスウォーターの世界を支配する