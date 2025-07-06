スカパのダイバーがHMSヴァンガードの遺物を回収

第一次世界大戦の戦艦HMSの鐘と銃器関連の遺物 前衛 have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN).

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey 2023年に実施されました。

HMS 前衛 19,560トンのドレッドノート戦艦で、1909年にバロー・イン・ファーネスで進水し、1916年のユトランド沖海戦で活躍しました。

戦艦 HMS ヴァンガードは 1917 年に消失しました (イギリス海軍)

彼女の航海の大半は北海哨戒に費やされたが、9年1917月XNUMX日に一連の マガジン explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

水深34メートルに沈むこの残骸は、1984年にようやく戦没者墓地として保護されましたが、その時点で既に非鉄金属の回収が盛んに行われていました。中央部分はスクラップとして引き上げられましたが、船首や船尾などその他の部分は海底に無傷のまま残っていました。

HMS 前衛 is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

6日間の期間

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat ハスキー人, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Vanguard のナイル川キャンペーン プレート (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier 前衛.

保全活動に続いて イギリス海軍国立博物館, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s スカパ フロー ミュージアム 展示用。船の主鐘はバロー・イン・ファーネスのドック博物館で見ることができます。

バローズ・ドック博物館に展示されているHMSヴァンガードの鐘

イギリス海軍の弩級戦艦は3～5個の鐘を搭載していたと考えられています。主力艦の鐘の他に、後甲板に1個、機関室に1個、そして各ボートと士官室にそれぞれ小型の鐘が搭載されていたと考えられます。

ダイバーネットでも: ダイバーの新しいイメージがスカパの軍艦を照らす, スカパ フロー 100 の歴史と沈没船, ダイブスカパフロー, スカパフローへの巡礼