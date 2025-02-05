雑誌の購読
月額3ポンドで広告を削除
サインイン

上司にマンタダイビング旅行の資金援助を頼んでください!

Googleニュースでフォローしてください
週刊ニュースレターを購読する
モルディブでのマンタID写真撮影ダイビング（ケイトリン・ゼール）
Manta ID photography in the Maldives (Kaitlyn Zerr)

The Manta Trust is encouraging a new way of corporate team-building – by asking forward-thinking employers to allow staff to swap their desks for plum dive-sites around the world. These temporary diving or snorkelling teams contribute to marine conservation while continuing to earn their pay. 

The UK-registered marine-conservation charity says that its Volunteer Time Off (VTO) scheme is offering companies the opportunity to combine corporate social responsibility with morale-boosting and life-changing experiences for employees.

Team-building exercise in the Maldives (Jasmine Corbett)
Team-building exercise in the Maldives (Jasmine Corbett)

The one-week trips are designed to turn participants into citizen-scientists equipped to contribute directly to the conservation of manta and devil rays, which are classified as Endangered or Vulnerable through overfishing, habitat destruction and climate change.

Led by Manta Trust marine scientists, VTO expeditions offer hands-on research opportunities: photographing rays for identification databases, surveying habitats and collecting data to inform conservation strategies. They also embrace beach clean-ups, local community outreach and marine-conservation workshops.

Cyclone-feeding reef mantas in the Maldives (Simon Hilbourne)
Cyclone-feeding reef mantas in the Maldives (Simon Hilbourne)

Iconic manta habitats covered by the programme include the Maldives, Indonesia’s Raja Ampat and Komodo, Ecuador’s Isla de la Plata and Mexico’s Revillagigedo archipelago. 

More than 200 employees have already participated in 10 pilot expeditions, so big teams averaging 20 people have been getting involved, sometimes including senior management representatives. 

A typical funding model has staff make donations towards the trip that are then matched by their employer. Aligning with ocean conservation showcases a company’s commitment to sustainability and its sense of social responsibility, maintains the trust.

YouTubeビデオ

“Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” it reports, with participants describing their experiences as both professionally enriching and personally transformative.

“Our company partners with the Manta Trust to offer volunteering expeditions, where our staff can take time off to participate in manta ray research in project locations around the world,” says account executive Rainbow Cheung from software company Salesforce. “This unique opportunity allows us to come together as a team and make a meaningful impact on conservation efforts.

“We have had over a hundred staff-members from around the world join us in our eight expeditions, have collected valuable data and also made significant contributions financially to the Manta Trust.”

Manta flyover (Jasmine Corbett)
Manta flyover (Jasmine Corbett)

After joining a Manta Trust VTO group trip, Salesforce employee Hideyuki Komaki says: “Participating in manta ray research expeditions has not only allowed us to learn new skills and collect important data, but it has also strengthened our bonds as colleagues.

“Stepping out of our office environment together for these expeditions has been a truly transformative experience.”

Businesses can either join a scheduled trip or come up with a bespoke expedition for their team, with employees using either VTO days or 休日 leave to participate. The trips cater for all levels of experience, says the trust, and can include scuba certification opportunities for beginners if required.

Expedition to Raja Ampat (Ken Chew)
VTO expedition to Raja Ampat (Ken Chew)

“Swimming alongside these majestic creatures is not just an incredible experience – it’s a chance to make a real difference,” says マンタトラスト CEO and co-founder Dr Guy Stevens. “By combining conservation with adventure, our expeditions inspire a deeper understanding of the ocean’s challenges and the power of collective action.” 

ダイバーネットでも: HANIFARU BAY: AN ETHICAL JOURNEY TO WITNESS MANTA RAYS, PERFECT STORM: CYCLONING MANTA RAYS, 22,300匹の巨大マンタが見つかる場所

最新 Scuba Diver Mag のポッドキャスト エピソード
今週のポッドキャストでは、シーストーリー号の沈没後の紅海当局に関するかなり厳しい報告をお届けします。50mでの写真撮影や水中歩行距離の記録など、いくつかの新記録も発表されました。また、マレーシアのダイビングリゾートは政府によって正式にライセンスが取り消されました。 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/ https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギア購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国で唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は https://www.scuba.com と提携しており、必需品のギアはすべて https://www.mikesdivestore.com で入手できます。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。このビデオの情報は、プロの SCUBA トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

今週のポッドキャストでは、シーストーリー号の沈没後の紅海当局に関するかなり厳しい報告をお届けします。50mでの写真撮影や水中歩行距離の記録など、いくつかの新記録も発表されました。また、マレーシアのダイビングリゾートは政府によって正式にライセンスが取り消されました。

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xRUU4M0JFMUQ4QTA2MjVB

紅海当局に関する非難の報告 #スキューバ #ポッドキャスト #ニュース

タイ ダイブ トリップ エクストラ w/ @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand Aggressor アフィリエイト リンク: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギア購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社の Web サイト Web サイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー Web サイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート Web サイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ イギリスで唯一のダイビング ショー Web サイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 広告用当社のブランド内 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアで当社をフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品ギアについて https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。 チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイトリンクを使用することを検討してください。 このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングまたは各メーカーの推奨事項に代わることを意図または暗示するものではありません。 このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

@AggressorAdventures によるタイ ダイビング トリップの特典 #scubadiving #thailand

アグレッサーアフィリエイトリンク:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq


#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRkU3NjdFNDBDMjFBNTlF

タイ ダイビング トリップ エクストラ w/@AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

@fredr1 #AskMark - こんにちは、マーク。素晴らしいコンテンツをありがとうございます。部分的ブレンドと連続ブレンド（および「バンク」 - それが異なる場合）のナイトロックスの詳細について説明していただけますか？ PB には 02 洗浄シリンダーが必要ですが、CB には必要ありません。CB またはバンクで空気とナイトロックスを充填できますか？ ありがとうございます！ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ギアを購入する: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 当社のウェブサイト ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバギアのレビュー ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ イギリスで唯一のダイビングショー ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内での広告 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 当社は、すべての必需品装備品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイトリンクの使用を検討してください。このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバトレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものとして意図または暗示されるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビングインストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

フレドリック
#AskMark - こんにちは、マーク。素晴らしいコンテンツをありがとうございます。部分的ブレンドと連続ブレンド（および「バンク」 - それが異なる場合）のナイトロックスの詳細について説明していただけますか？ PB には 02 洗浄シリンダーが必要ですが、CB には必要ありません。CB またはバンクを使用して、空気とナイトロックスを交互に充填できますか？ ありがとうございます！
#スキューバ #スキューバダイビング #スキューバダイバー

ファンになる: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ギアの購入: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
私たちのウェブサイト

ウェブサイト: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ スキューバ ダイビング、​​水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、スキューバ ギアのレビュー
ウェブサイト: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ スキューバ ニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポート
ウェブサイト: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 英国唯一のダイブショー
ウェブサイト: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 当社ブランド内の広告のため
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ソーシャルメディアでフォローしてください

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
ツイッター: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

当社は、あらゆる必需品について https://www.scuba.com および https://www.mikesdivestore.com と提携しています。チャンネルをサポートするには、上記のアフィリエイト リンクの使用を検討してください。

このビデオの情報は、専門的なスキューバ トレーニングや各メーカーの推奨事項に代わるものではありません。このビデオに含まれるテキスト、グラフィック、画像、情報などのすべてのコンテンツは、一般的な情報提供のみを目的としており、資格のあるダイビング インストラクターによるトレーニングや機器メーカーの特定の要件に代わるものではありません。

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS45MTRCQjE3QzVGNDREODIz

ナイトロックスはどうやって作るの？#AskMark

送信

これからも連絡取り合おうね！

Divernet のすべてのニュースと記事を毎週まとめて入手します スキューバマスク
スパムはしません！ 私たちを読んでください プライバシーポリシーをご覧ください。 詳細はこちら

送信
通知する
ゲスト

0 コメント
ほとんどの投票
最新 最古
インラインフィードバック
すべてのコメントを見る
最近のコメント
アル カタルフーモ: カリブ海のサンゴの死滅
エイダン・カーリー: 洞窟ダイバー、エアポケットで60時間生存
ダレン: 脳卒中後でもスキューバダイビングはできますか？
サイモン・ウォルシュ: カリブ海のサンゴの死滅
レックス・ハーグレイヴ: コミュニティスキューバ：コーンウォールのクラブは助けを必要としている
ニュースリリース
ボランティアがスカイ島で繋がれたクジラを解放 ボランティアがスカイ島で繋がれたクジラを解放
難破船の識別：ブラジルの唯一の第二次世界大戦での軍事損失 難破船の識別：ブラジルの唯一の第二次世界大戦での軍事損失
海草の植栽者はコーンウォールの遺跡を特定するために助けを必要としている 海草の植栽者はコーンウォールの遺跡を特定するために助けを必要としている
ソロモン航空、初のトランスタスマン路線を開設 ソロモン航空、初のトランスタスマン路線を開設
スウェルシャークが処女懐胎で出現 スウェルシャークが処女懐胎で出現
青色光に刺激されて：歩くサンゴに会いましょう 青色光に刺激されて：歩くサンゴに会いましょう
私達と接続
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド
このサイト上の出典のない写真の著作権は写真家にあります。
DIVERマガジンへのお問い合わせ 詳細については。
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド
著作権2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ギフト定期購入
月額3ポンドで購読