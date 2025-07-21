雑誌の購読
月額3ポンドで広告を削除
サインイン

技術ダイバーが第一次世界大戦で最後に行方不明になったイギリス海軍の巡洋艦を発見

Googleニュースでフォローしてください
週刊ニュースレターを購読する
6インチ砲のそばにいるダイバーたち（ステフェン・ショルツ）
6インチ砲のそばにいるダイバーたち（ステフェン・ショルツ）

The last undiscovered Royal Navy cruiser of World War One has been found upright and “remarkably intact” in the North Sea and dived by the ProjectXplore international team.

The technical divers, from the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain, were able to positively identify HMS ノッティンガム almost 100km off England’s north-east coast at a depth of 82m. This followed extensive research into archival material in the UK and Germany.

End of the ship’s name at the stern (Steffen Scholz)
Part of the ship’s name at the stern (Steffen Scholz)

The cruiser wreck is turned 45° to port with its bow facing north, rising in places 8-10m off the seabed. The guns and much of the superstructure remain in place and the general state of preservation is described as ’excellent’, with the exception of the damaged bow. 

The warship was one of a number of Royal Navy Town-class light cruisers, designed for long-range independent deployment and often serving as scouts ahead of the battleships of the Grand Fleet. 

Sister cruiser HMS Lowestoft, showing the distinctive Town-class funnel configuration
Sister-cruiser HMS Lowestoft, showing the distinctive Town-class funnel configuration

A veteran of key WW1 battles at Heligoland Bight, Dogger Bank and Jutland, HMS ノッティンガム was torpedoed and sunk by the submarine U-52 on 19 August, 1916, during the German High Seas Fleet’s final attempt to push across the North Sea to England.

Thirty-eight seamen were lost during the encounter. The captain, 20 officers and 357 crew were rescued by destroyers.

目次
目次

準備の月

ProjectXplore says that numerous unsuccessful attempts had been made to find the wreck over the past century.

Following some eight months of preparation the team, using the charter-boat ジェイコブ・ジョージ skippered by Iain Easingwood of MarineQuest out of Eyemouth, located the wreck on 22 April this year, going on to carry out a follow-up survey two days later. They were using front- and side-scan sonar and a single-beam echo-sounder. 

1をスキャン
Scan of HMS Nottingham (ProjectXplore)
Scan of HMS Nottingham (ProjectXplore)
Scan of HMS Nottingham (ProjectXplore)

The ship’s dimensions could be seen to match ノッティンガム’s 139m length and 15m beam. A clear break was apparent forward of the bridge, and the four funnels and stern derrick were visible as well as the nine 7m-long 6in guns.

The wreck lay far closer to the kill position reported by U-52 than it did to British accounts of the sinking position. 

Rebreather dive

On 16 July, the team of 10 dived the wreck to document it using 写真撮影, photogrammetry, video and line survey. The divers were using GUE-configured JJ-CCR rebreathers and DPVs.

They found the ship’s name embossed across the top of the stern, beside a porthole with a view into the captain’s day-cabin.

Finding the ship’s name (Rogier Visser)
Timber decking (Steffen Scholz)
Timber decking (Steffen Scholz)
Timber decking (Steffen Scholz)
Timber decking (Steffen Scholz)

Timber decking remained in place astern and amidships, with davits lying across the deck and capstans and chains still in place. The 6in guns could be seen with unused munitions stacked beside them. 

One of the guns (Steffen Scholz)
One of the guns (Steffen Scholz)
Beside a gun (Steffen Scholz)
Divers beside a gun (Steffen Scholz)
Joe Colls-Burnett measures a gun bore (Steffen Scholz)
Joe Colls-Burnett measures one of the guns (Steffen Scholz)

At the stern the three hawse-pipes could be seen, and a kedge anchor lay on the seabed with its chain extended. On the port side behind the bridge the divers came across white plates bearing a Royal Navy blue crown emblem and stern and sail motifs. 

Kedge-anchor in hawse-pipe (Steffen Scholz)
Kedge-anchor in hawse-pipe (Steffen Scholz)
Kedge anchor on the seabed (Steffen Scholz)
Kedge anchor on the seabed (Steffen Scholz)

The bridge had fallen forward and to port, and the team were able to locate the engine-revolution telegraph in this area. The four funnels in their distinctive ‘Town’ configuration were also located.

Bridge and boiler fallen over onto the port side of wreck (Steffen Scholz)
Bridge and boiler fallen over onto the port side of wreck (Steffen Scholz)
Engine revolution telegraph (Steffen Scholz)
Engine-revolution telegraph (Steffen Scholz)

Three torpedoes

A clear break forward of the bridge matched reports of the initial two explosions on the port side between watertight bulkheads that knocked out all the power on the ship.

Captain Charles Miller had been quick to shore up one of the bulkheads to keep the ship afloat and buy time for most of the crew to get clear.

Porthole (Steffen Scholz)
Porthole (Steffen Scholz)

A third torpedo had struck on the port side 25 minutes after the first two strikes, causing the ship to heel heavily to port and sink stern-first. ノッティンガム’s gunners had reportedly continued firing at U-52 until she sank.

「HMS ノッティンガム is without question the best-preserved ‘Town’-class cruiser in the world,” states the divers’ report. Most of the other vessels in the class had been sold off and broken up by the 1940s.

“Her state of preservation is testament to her robust construction, and the fact that the torpedoes struck a broadly similar area, as well as to the relative depth and undisturbed nature of the site.” 

The ProjectXplore international team of technical divers (Dominic Willis)
The ProjectXplore international team of technical divers and skipper Iain Easingwood (Dominic Willis)

The project divers were Dan McMullen and Leo Fielding, who co-ordinated the project, Dominic Willis, Joe Colls-Burnett, Steffen Scholz, Joe Robinson, Alexandra Pischyna, Rogier Visser, James Sanderson and Andrzej Sidorow. 

Fielding and McMullen have prepared a 詳細報告 on the discovery, and the Royal Navy has been notified. Follow ProjectXplore on Instagram or Facebook.

ダイバーネットでも: 第二次世界大戦の日本駆逐艦の残骸発見、歴史を書き換える, 第二次世界大戦の象徴的な巡洋艦の船首がソロモン諸島で発見される, 潜水チームが水深1メートルで第一次世界大戦の有名な軍艦を発見, ブルネイの駆逐艦沈没船ダイブクエスト

最新 Scuba Diver Mag のポッドキャスト エピソード
Scubapro アフィリエイトリンク: https://divernet.com/go/scubapro 🌊 スキューバダイビングに関する最大の誤解を解明 | あなたが誤解していること! スキューバダイビングをご存知ですか? もう一度考えて！ このビデオでは、スキューバ ダイビングの世界にまつわる最も一般的な神話や誤解を深く掘り下げます (しゃれを意図しています)。 サメに対する恐怖からオリンピックの水泳選手になる必要があるという迷信まで、私たちは事実、科学、そして実際のダイバーの体験談に基づいて真実を明らかにします。 好奇心旺盛な初心者ダイバーでも、熟練ダイバーでも、この神話を打ち破るガイドはあなたを驚かせ、教育し、そしておそらく初めてのダイビングに挑戦する意欲を掻き立てるでしょう。 🐠🤿 👍 ぜひ「いいね！」やチャンネル登録をして、聞いたことのある神話を下にコメントしてください！ #ScubaDiving #DivingMyths #OceanAdventure #ScubaFacts #DivingTips スキューバダイビングのニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポートの詳細については、当社の Web サイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/ ✅ フォローする重要なアフィリエイト リンク 🔗 国際 eSIM オファーを 15% オフで手に入れよう! コード：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 をご利用ください 🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでご購入ください：https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬。 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/ ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/ ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 ビジ​​ネスに関するお問い合わせ: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬 おすすめの動画: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。 スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！ 私たちは水中世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。 ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米での無料配布雑誌として、私たちは、素晴らしいダイビング旅行先や正直な装備のレビューから、専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。 経験豊富なダイバーであっても、水中での旅を始めたばかりであっても、当社のコンテンツは、情報を提供し、インスピレーションを与え、次のダイビングに備えることができるように設計されています。 私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に入り、探検し、つながり続けましょう！ ぜひご参加いただき、冒険を見逃さないでください! ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。📩 メール: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか? ダイビング旅行のヒント、装備のレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、壮大なダイビング、​​ダイビングのニュース、水中ストーリーなどを入手するには、今すぐ購読してください。

Scubaproアフィリエイトリンク:
https://divernet.com/go/scubapro

🌊 スキューバダイビングに関する最大の誤解を解明 | あなたが誤解していること！

スキューバダイビングについて、もうご存知ですか？もう一度考えてみてください！この動画では、スキューバダイビングを取り巻くよくある誤解や通説を徹底的に掘り下げます（しゃれです）。サメへの恐怖からオリンピックの水泳選手になる必要があるという迷信まで、事実、科学、そして実際のダイバーの体験談をもとに、真実を明らかにしていきます。

好奇心旺盛な初心者ダイバーでも、ベテランダイバーでも、この神話を打ち破るガイドはあなたを驚かせ、教育し、そしておそらく初めてのダイビングに挑戦する意欲を掻き立てるでしょう。🐠🤿

👍 ぜひ「いいね！」して、チャンネル登録し、聞いたことのある神話を下記にコメントしてください。

#スキューバダイビング #ダイビングの神話 #オーシャンアドベンチャー #スキューバの事実 #ダイビングのヒント

スキューバダイビングのニュース、水中写真、ヒントやアドバイス、旅行レポートなどについては、当社のウェブサイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/

✅ フォローすべき重要なアフィリエイトリンク

🔗 国際eSIMが15%オフ！コード：SCUBADIVERMAGをご利用ください
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでお買い求めいただけます:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 を応援してください。
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 私たちとつながり続けましょう。

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
スレッド: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
ツイッター (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/
ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/
ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 ビジネスに関するお問い合わせ：info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬あなたにおすすめの動画:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。

スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！私たちは水中世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米で無料配布されている雑誌として、壮大なダイビング旅行先や正直なギアレビューから、専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。

ベテランダイバーの方でも、水中での冒険を始めたばかりの方でも、私たちのコンテンツは、皆様が次のダイビングに向けて情報やインスピレーションを得られるようにデザインされています。私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に入り、探検し、繋がりを保ちましょう！ぜひご参加ください。冒険を見逃すことはありません！

ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。

📩 メールアドレス: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか？ダイビング旅行のヒント、ギアレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、素晴らしいダイビング、​​ダイビングニュース、水中ストーリーなど、今すぐ購読しましょう！
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
00：00の紹介
02:14 神話1
03:50 神話2
05:15 神話3
06:16 神話4
07:45 神話5
09:06 神話6
10:02 神話7
11:19 神話8
12:35 神話9
14:10 神話10

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43NkI3M0NGOUE4ODY2OTE1

スキューバダイビングに関する10の誤解を@SCUBAPROが解説

ダイビング業界のビッグニュース：HEADがAquaLungを正式に買収しました。これはダイバー、ギアの品質、そして15つの象徴的なブランドの将来にどのような影響を与えるのでしょうか？詳しく解説します。#ScubaNews #AquaLung #HEADacquisition #DiveGear スキューバダイビングに関するニュース、水中写真、ヒントやアドバイス、旅行レポートなど、その他の情報は当社のウェブサイトをご覧ください：https://divernet.com/ ✅ フォロー必須のアフィリエイトリンク 🔗 国際eSIMが7%オフ！コード：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO9Wy1 をご利用ください 🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでご購入ください：https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=0 🔗 私たちとつながり続けてください。 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/ ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/ ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 ビジ​​ネスに関するお問い合わせ: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬 おすすめの動画: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1e64UkNqC2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck38t86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh4OTI7 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi71RP0Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk7dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB8pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF4LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu7EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5MfATRd6Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y48wIOKde1 =================================== ✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。 スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！ 私たちは、水中の世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。 ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米での無料配布雑誌として、壮大なダイビング旅行先や正直なギアレビューから専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。 ベテランダイバーでも、水中の旅を始めたばかりでも、私たちのコンテンツは、情報を提供し、インスピレーションを得て、次のダイビングに備えるように設計されています。 私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に飛び込み、探検し、つながり続けましょう！ぜひご参加いただき、冒険を見逃さないようにしましょう！ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。📩 メールアドレス: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか？ダイビング旅行のヒント、ギアレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、最高のダイビング、​​ダイビングニュース、水中ストーリーなど、今すぐご登録ください！ https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=XNUMX

ダイビング業界のビッグニュース：HEADがAquaLungを正式に買収しました。これはダイバー、ギアの品質、そして2つの象徴的なブランドの将来にどのような影響を与えるのでしょうか？すべてを詳しく解説します。

#スキューバニュース #アクアラング #ヘッドアクイジション #ダイブギア

スキューバダイビングのニュース、水中写真、ヒントやアドバイス、旅行レポートなどについては、当社のウェブサイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/

✅ フォローすべき重要なアフィリエイトリンク

🔗 国際eSIMが15%オフ！コード：SCUBADIVERMAGをご利用ください
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでお買い求めいただけます:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 を応援してください。
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 私たちとつながり続けましょう。

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
スレッド: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
ツイッター (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/
ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/
ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 ビジネスに関するお問い合わせ：info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬あなたにおすすめの動画:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。

スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！私たちは水中世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米で無料配布されている雑誌として、壮大なダイビング旅行先や正直なギアレビューから、専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。

ベテランダイバーの方でも、水中での冒険を始めたばかりの方でも、私たちのコンテンツは、皆様が次のダイビングに向けて情報やインスピレーションを得られるようにデザインされています。私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に入り、探検し、繋がりを保ちましょう！ぜひご参加ください。冒険を見逃すことはありません！

ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。

📩 メールアドレス: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか？ダイビング旅行のヒント、ギアレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、素晴らしいダイビング、​​ダイビングニュース、水中ストーリーなど、今すぐ購読しましょう！
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xNzI4OTE0NTlBN0QyQUY0

速報：HEADがAquaLungを買収｜ダイビング業界に大きな変化

🧼 ウェットスーツを適切に洗って乾かす方法 | ウェットスーツの寿命を延ばし、新鮮さを保つ 🌊 ウェットスーツを長持ちさせて、毎回のセッションで快適さを保ちたいと思いませんか? このビデオでは、サーフィン、スキューバダイビング、パドルボードなどをするときにウェットスーツを適切に洗浄、すすぎ、乾かす方法を段階的に説明します。 ネオプレンを傷めるよくある間違いを避け、ウェットスーツを新鮮で柔軟性があり、臭いのない状態に保つための最良のヒントを学びましょう。 学習内容: ウェットスーツをどのくらいの頻度で洗うべきか🗓️ クリーニング時に使用するもの(および避けるべきもの)🧴 塩分、砂、汗を洗い流す正しい方法🚿 ウェットスーツを乾燥させてひび割れや悪臭を防ぐ方法🌬️ ウェットスーツの寿命とパフォーマンスを延ばすためのプロのヒント⚙️ サーファー、ダイバー、フリーダイバー、そして水を愛するすべての人に最適です。 👉 ウェットスーツのヒント、ギアのメンテナンス、ウォータースポーツのハウツーをもっと知りたい場合は、ぜひ「いいね！」、チャンネル登録、ベルを鳴らしてください🔔！ #WetsuitCare #WetsuitCleaning #SurfTips #ScubaDiving #GearMaintenance #HowToClean #Watersports スキューバダイビングのニュース、水中写真、ヒントとアドバイス、旅行レポートの詳細については、当社の Web サイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/ ✅ フォローする重要なアフィリエイト リンク 🔗 国際 eSIM オファーが 15% オフ! コード：SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 をご利用ください 🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでご購入ください：https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬。 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/ ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/ ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 ビジ​​ネスに関するお問い合わせ: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬 おすすめの動画: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。 スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！ 私たちは水中世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。 ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米での無料配布雑誌として、私たちは、素晴らしいダイビング旅行先や正直な装備のレビューから、専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。 経験豊富なダイバーであっても、水中での旅を始めたばかりであっても、当社のコンテンツは、情報を提供し、インスピレーションを与え、次のダイビングに備えることができるように設計されています。 私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に入り、探検し、つながり続けましょう！ ぜひご参加いただき、冒険を見逃さないでください! ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。📩 メール: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか? ダイビング旅行のヒント、装備のレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、壮大なダイビング、​​ダイビングのニュース、水中ストーリーなどを入手するには、今すぐ購読してください。

🧼 ウェットスーツの正しい洗い方と乾かし方 | ウェットスーツの寿命を延ばし、清潔さを保つ 🌊

ウェットスーツを長持ちさせて、毎回のセッションで快適に過ごしたいと思いませんか？この動画では、サーフィン、スキューバダイビング、パドルボードなど、ウェットスーツの正しい洗浄、すすぎ、乾燥の方法をステップバイステップでご紹介します。ネオプレン素材を傷めるよくあるミスを避け、ウェットスーツを清潔でしなやかに保ち、臭いを防ぐためのヒントを学びましょう。

学習内容：

ウェットスーツをどのくらいの頻度で洗うべきか🗓️

掃除の際に何を使うべきか（そして何を避けるべきか）🧴

塩、砂、汗を洗い流す正しい方法🚿

ひび割れや悪臭を防ぐためにウェットスーツを乾かす方法🌬️

ウェットスーツの寿命とパフォーマンスを延ばすためのプロのヒント⚙️

サーファー、ダイバー、フリーダイバー、そして水を愛するすべての人に最適です。

👉 ウェットスーツのヒント、ギアのメンテナンス、ウォータースポーツのハウツーをもっと知りたい場合は、ぜひ「いいね！」、チャンネル登録、ベルを鳴らしてください🔔！

#ウェットスーツケア #ウェットスーツクリーニング #サーフィンのヒント #スキューバダイビング #ギアメンテナンス #お手入れ方法 #ウォータースポーツ

スキューバダイビングのニュース、水中写真、ヒントやアドバイス、旅行レポートなどについては、当社のウェブサイトをご覧ください: https://divernet.com/

✅ フォローすべき重要なアフィリエイトリンク

🔗 国際eSIMが15%オフ！コード：SCUBADIVERMAGをご利用ください
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 スキューバギアはこちらでお買い求めいただけます:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 を応援してください。
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 私たちとつながり続けましょう。

フェイスブック: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
インスタグラム: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
スレッド: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
ツイッター (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

ウェブサイト: https://divernet.com/
ウェブサイト: https://godivingshow.com/
ウェブサイト: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 ビジネスに関するお問い合わせ：info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬あなたにおすすめの動画:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ スキューバダイバーマガジンについて。

スキューバダイバーマガジンへようこそ！私たちは水中世界に関するあらゆることに情熱を注いでいます。ヨーロッパ、オーストラリア、ニュージーランド、北米で無料配布されている雑誌として、壮大なダイビング旅行先や正直なギアレビューから、専門家のアドバイス、ニュース、感動的な水中ストーリーまで、スキューバダイビングの最新情報をお届けします。

ベテランダイバーの方でも、水中での冒険を始めたばかりの方でも、私たちのコンテンツは、皆様が次のダイビングに向けて情報やインスピレーションを得られるようにデザインされています。私たちと一緒にスキューバダイビングの世界に入り、探検し、繋がりを保ちましょう！ぜひご参加ください。冒険を見逃すことはありません！

ビジネスに関するお問い合わせは、下記の連絡先までご連絡ください。

📩 メールアドレス: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 スキューバダイビングはお好きですか？ダイビング旅行のヒント、ギアレビュー、スキューバダイビングのアドバイス、素晴らしいダイビング、​​ダイビングニュース、水中ストーリーなど、今すぐ購読しましょう！
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS44OUE4RUIwOURGRUM0MDdG

ウェットスーツのお手入れ101：プロのように洗って、すすいで、乾かす

送信

これからも連絡取り合おうね！

Divernet のすべてのニュースと記事を毎週まとめて入手します スキューバマスク
スパムはしません！ 私たちを読んでください プライバシーポリシーをご覧ください。 詳細はこちら
送信
通知する
ゲスト

0 コメント
ほとんどの投票
最新 最古
インラインフィードバック
すべてのコメントを見る
最近のコメント
Scott: 海上で遭難した際に学んだ教訓
エモ・レンゲル: 海上で遭難した際に学んだ教訓
エリック・ストット: ダークスターのダイバーたちはどのようにして駆逐艦ジェイコブ・ジョーンズを高度115メートルで発見したのか
クリスティンルイス: 銃と刃物: ダイバーが武器を発見、しかしそれを使ったのは誰?
ジョン・チュン・フォック教授: ドーピング違反：CMASがクロアチアのフリーダイバーに罰則
ニュースリリース
プラスチック汚染：英国行動デーへの呼びかけ プラスチック汚染：英国行動デーへの呼びかけ
ダイバーの皆さん、マンタの保護に協力してください! ダイバーの皆さん、マンタの保護に協力してください!
第二次世界大戦の日本駆逐艦の残骸発見、歴史を書き換える 第二次世界大戦の日本駆逐艦の残骸発見、歴史を書き換える
バハマでフリーダイバーの世界一に輝くジェラルド＆アルトニック バハマでフリーダイバーの世界一に輝くジェラルド＆アルトニック
スペインで10代のフリーダイバーが死亡 スペインで10代のフリーダイバーが死亡
ダイビング業界調査後のPADIでのハイタッチ ダイビング業界調査後のPADIでのハイタッチ
私達と接続
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド 【TikTok】
このサイト上の出典のない写真の著作権は写真家にあります。
DIVERマガジンへのお問い合わせ より詳細をご確認いただけます。
Facebook Xツイッター Instagram Youtube スレッド 【TikTok】
著作権2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ギフト定期購入
月額3ポンドで購読